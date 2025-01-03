₹54,171.83
(-40.83)(-0.07%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM
Open
₹54,379.01
Prev. Close
₹54,212.66
Market Cap.
₹23,37,764.58
Div Yield
0.82
PE
23.89
PB
23.89
₹53,976.09
₹54,550.1
Performance
One Week (%)
4.71
One Month (%)
1.68
One Year (%)
30.34
YTD (%)
10.59
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Apollo Tyres Ltd
511.9
529.15
510.15
41,580
Ashok Leyland Ltd
234
237.25
232.45
2,48,467
Balkrishna Industries Ltd
2,809
2,912.95
2,800.75
5,942
Bharat Forge Ltd
1,296.55
1,321.85
1,292.1
17,903
Exide Industries Ltd
424.85
432.15
424
2,68,084
Eicher Motors Ltd
5,300
5,386.55
5,270.85
19,672
Hero MotoCorp Ltd
4,242.95
4,277.85
4,159.9
41,152
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
3,187.25
3,237.6
3,177.05
1,31,128
Bosch Ltd
34,324.1
34,907.1
34,191.85
419
MRF Ltd
1,26,258.85
1,29,987.35
1,26,001
258
Sundram Fasteners Ltd
1,076.55
1,090.3
1,057.85
5,076
Tata Motors Ltd
790.4
800.5
761.9
13,51,400
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
160.05
161.75
159.1
4,18,819
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
11,910.95
12,046.55
11,796.9
15,842
TVS Motor Company Ltd
2,477.35
2,516.3
2,470
10,371
Uno Minda Ltd
1,067.85
1,073
1,049.05
13,019
Bajaj Auto Ltd
8,967
9,105.65
8,950
5,796
Tube Investments of India Ltd
3,599.2
3,694.8
3,599.2
4,145
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
