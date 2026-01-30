₹32,750.01
(547.96)(1.7%)
15 Apr , 2026 | 03:59 PM
Open
₹32,660.52
Prev. Close
₹32,202.04
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹32,622.58
₹32,799.23
Performance
One Week (%)
3.97
One Month (%)
3.11
One Year (%)
2.25
YTD (%)
5.29
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Asian Paints Ltd
2,422.95
2,426.55
2,381.35
33,727
Britannia Industries Ltd
5,656.75
5,722
5,600.5
5,497
Cipla Ltd
1,226.65
1,228.7
1,213.15
37,995
Eicher Motors Ltd
7,128.05
7,205.15
7,076.55
56,544
Nestle India Ltd
1,256.9
1,259.4
1,230.1
72,755
Grasim Industries Ltd
2,730.85
2,795.7
2,722.65
23,548
Hero MotoCorp Ltd
5,284.9
5,388.4
5,276.1
14,806
Hindalco Industries Ltd
1,007.25
1,045.55
1,003.4
4,50,260
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
2,156.5
2,168.15
2,138.35
85,567
ITC Ltd
302.1
304
300
10,56,542
Trent Ltd
3,977.25
3,998
3,901.25
37,396
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
4,075.85
4,105
4,035
2,71,363
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
3,256.1
3,300.95
3,225.05
1,52,615
Reliance Industries Ltd
1,344.25
1,346.75
1,334.1
7,47,335
Vedanta Ltd
765.9
768
740.85
8,78,811
Tata Power Company Ltd
421.8
423.9
410.1
8,02,590
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
1,093.9
1,107.7
1,090.25
23,214
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd
357.9
362.1
349.35
6,05,872
Tata Steel Ltd
208.8
211.15
207.55
16,57,172
Wipro Ltd
209.8
210.35
205.05
19,08,106
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
7,628.6
7,684.25
7,503.65
7,364
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
1,218.3
1,221.85
1,196.15
1,53,125
Titan Company Ltd
4,525
4,534.65
4,448
26,017
State Bank of India
1,071.35
1,087.75
1,068.1
8,94,651
Shriram Finance Ltd
1,020.95
1,043
1,016.05
9,62,903
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
310.25
311.4
299
9,20,157
Bharat Electronics Ltd
447.5
449.05
444.6
6,99,946
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
381.8
382.95
375.15
5,15,256
Infosys Ltd
1,305.2
1,322.5
1,300.05
7,68,935
Bajaj Finance Ltd
912.3
927.65
911.35
2,13,731
Adani Enterprises Ltd
2,145.2
2,199.5
2,137.4
1,50,960
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
1,695
1,699
1,658.95
1,19,382
JSW Steel Ltd
1,218.9
1,233
1,210.75
56,141
HDFC Bank Ltd
809.7
814.9
804.85
14,27,664
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
2,554.4
2,557.5
2,495
4,56,607
ICICI Bank Ltd
1,347.8
1,364.05
1,337.45
10,31,830
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
312.65
314
301.2
9,18,709
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
13,294.9
13,470.3
13,195
60,558
Axis Bank Ltd
1,355
1,384
1,348.55
3,37,912
HCL Technologies Ltd
1,451.3
1,475
1,437.85
1,23,120
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
287.55
289.75
283
5,18,716
TVS Motor Company Ltd
3,780.1
3,826.8
3,747.05
17,460
NTPC Ltd
392
394
387.15
6,61,887
Coal India Ltd
435.7
438.9
431.2
6,39,756
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
4,239.6
4,249.8
4,147
90,547
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
444.7
446.5
435.1
8,21,521
Suzlon Energy Ltd
49.13
49.37
46.75
1,04,75,228
Bharti Airtel Ltd
1,858.5
1,890
1,853.9
2,32,197
Tech Mahindra Ltd
1,483.6
1,485.6
1,450
82,984
Jio Financial Services Ltd
242.65
244.25
241.55
5,65,160
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd
1,514.6
1,515
1,481
13,87,463
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
640
641.9
625.25
1,13,195
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
1,970.95
1,973.45
1,926.8
13,791
Varun Beverages Ltd
446
451.4
435.7
6,83,274
UltraTech Cement Ltd
11,769.75
11,999.7
11,711.85
12,323
Bajaj Auto Ltd
9,861
9,978.25
9,824.75
9,595
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
1,827
1,839.2
1,812.5
4,51,880
Interglobe Aviation Ltd
4,634.45
4,660
4,576
1,10,475
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
4,464.05
4,506.1
4,429.7
24,723
Eternal Ltd
246.5
248.3
240
12,14,505
Kwality Walls India Ltd
25.23
25.59
24.36
4,52,064
Invest wise with Expert advice
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC Limited, Dabur India, Swiggy Limited, etc.
30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Lodha Developers, Shilpa Medicare, etc.
29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Life Insurance Corporation, etc.
28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM
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