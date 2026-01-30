iifl-logo

BSE Sensex Sixty 65:35

BSESensx60 65:35 SHARE PRICE

33,642.59

(574.48)negative-bottom arrow(1.73%)

15 Apr , 2026 | 03:59 PM

Open

33,528.36

Prev. Close

33,068.1

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

33,500.17

Select price range

33,688.92

Performance

One Week (%)

4.15

One Month (%)

3.14

One Year (%)

3.84

YTD (%)

5.43

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

BSESensx60 65:35 LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Asian Paints Ltd

2,422.95

2,426.55

2,381.35

33,727

Britannia Industries Ltd

5,656.75

5,722

5,600.5

5,497

Cipla Ltd

1,226.65

1,228.7

1,213.15

37,995

Eicher Motors Ltd

7,128.05

7,205.15

7,076.55

56,544

Nestle India Ltd

1,256.9

1,259.4

1,230.1

72,755

Grasim Industries Ltd

2,730.85

2,795.7

2,722.65

23,548

Hero MotoCorp Ltd

5,284.9

5,388.4

5,276.1

14,806

Hindalco Industries Ltd

1,007.25

1,045.55

1,003.4

4,50,260

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

2,156.5

2,168.15

2,138.35

85,567

ITC Ltd

302.1

304

300

10,56,542

Trent Ltd

3,977.25

3,998

3,901.25

37,396

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

4,075.85

4,105

4,035

2,71,363

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

3,256.1

3,300.95

3,225.05

1,52,615

Reliance Industries Ltd

1,344.25

1,346.75

1,334.1

7,47,335

Vedanta Ltd

765.9

768

740.85

8,78,811

Tata Power Company Ltd

421.8

423.9

410.1

8,02,590

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

1,093.9

1,107.7

1,090.25

23,214

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd

357.9

362.1

349.35

6,05,872

Tata Steel Ltd

208.8

211.15

207.55

16,57,172

Wipro Ltd

209.8

210.35

205.05

19,08,106

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

7,628.6

7,684.25

7,503.65

7,364

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd

1,218.3

1,221.85

1,196.15

1,53,125

Titan Company Ltd

4,525

4,534.65

4,448

26,017

State Bank of India

1,071.35

1,087.75

1,068.1

8,94,651

Shriram Finance Ltd

1,020.95

1,043

1,016.05

9,62,903

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

310.25

311.4

299

9,20,157

Bharat Electronics Ltd

447.5

449.05

444.6

6,99,946

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

381.8

382.95

375.15

5,15,256

Infosys Ltd

1,305.2

1,322.5

1,300.05

7,68,935

Bajaj Finance Ltd

912.3

927.65

911.35

2,13,731

Adani Enterprises Ltd

2,145.2

2,199.5

2,137.4

1,50,960

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

1,695

1,699

1,658.95

1,19,382

JSW Steel Ltd

1,218.9

1,233

1,210.75

56,141

HDFC Bank Ltd

809.7

814.9

804.85

14,27,664

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

2,554.4

2,557.5

2,495

4,56,607

ICICI Bank Ltd

1,347.8

1,364.05

1,337.45

10,31,830

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

312.65

314

301.2

9,18,709

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

13,294.9

13,470.3

13,195

60,558

Axis Bank Ltd

1,355

1,384

1,348.55

3,37,912

HCL Technologies Ltd

1,451.3

1,475

1,437.85

1,23,120

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd

287.55

289.75

283

5,18,716

TVS Motor Company Ltd

3,780.1

3,826.8

3,747.05

17,460

NTPC Ltd

392

394

387.15

6,61,887

Coal India Ltd

435.7

438.9

431.2

6,39,756

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

4,239.6

4,249.8

4,147

90,547

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

444.7

446.5

435.1

8,21,521

Suzlon Energy Ltd

49.13

49.37

46.75

1,04,75,228

Bharti Airtel Ltd

1,858.5

1,890

1,853.9

2,32,197

Tech Mahindra Ltd

1,483.6

1,485.6

1,450

82,984

Jio Financial Services Ltd

242.65

244.25

241.55

5,65,160

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd

1,514.6

1,515

1,481

13,87,463

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd

640

641.9

625.25

1,13,195

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd

1,970.95

1,973.45

1,926.8

13,791

Varun Beverages Ltd

446

451.4

435.7

6,83,274

UltraTech Cement Ltd

11,769.75

11,999.7

11,711.85

12,323

Bajaj Auto Ltd

9,861

9,978.25

9,824.75

9,595

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

1,827

1,839.2

1,812.5

4,51,880

Interglobe Aviation Ltd

4,634.45

4,660

4,576

1,10,475

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

4,464.05

4,506.1

4,429.7

24,723

Eternal Ltd

246.5

248.3

240

12,14,505

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Top NEWS

Top Stocks for Today - 30th January 2026

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC Limited, Dabur India, Swiggy Limited, etc.

30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 29th January 2026

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Lodha Developers, Shilpa Medicare, etc.

29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 28th January 2026

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Life Insurance Corporation, etc.

28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM

Download IIFL Capital App

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More
Became Our Partner Today
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.