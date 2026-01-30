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Nifty MidSmall IT & Telecom

Nifty MS IT SHARE PRICE

8,476.35

(-223.75)negative-bottom arrow(-2.57%)

22 Apr , 2026 | 12:24 PM

Open

8,627.85

Prev. Close

8,700.1

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

8,466.7

Select price range

8,636.3

Performance

One Week (%)

0.55

One Month (%)

11.96

One Year (%)

-4.45

YTD (%)

8.62

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Nifty MS IT LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Zensar Technologies Ltd

584

608.5

582.35

2,74,015

HFCL Ltd

99.9

101.2

97.27

3,05,78,753

Tata Communications Ltd

1,501.3

1,528

1,498.3

2,01,978

Tata Elxsi Ltd

4,400

4,589.6

4,383.7

12,04,996

Mphasis Ltd

2,362

2,397

2,353.3

3,00,128

Hexaware Technologies Ltd

456.8

484.9

456.25

6,30,350

Sonata Software Ltd

267.12

274.1

267

4,02,276

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd

7,994

8,095

7,837

2,62,406

Cyient Ltd

958.3

965.05

947.1

1,69,859

Bharti Hexacom Ltd

1,550

1,573.8

1,545.3

69,213

Persistent Systems Ltd

5,055

5,262

5,033.9

14,50,877

Tata Technologies Ltd

573.15

580

572.9

4,51,500

Vodafone Idea Ltd

9.53

9.61

9.46

19,65,94,821

Coforge Ltd

1,219.5

1,273.9

1,218

33,89,563

Indus Towers Ltd

409.35

418.6

408

31,41,414

L&T Technology Services Ltd

3,544.1

3,665.5

3,535

62,494

Intellect Design Arena Ltd

668.35

677.5

660.25

2,19,052

KPIT Technologies Ltd

723.35

743.9

721.25

10,80,083

Affle 3i Ltd

1,444.9

1,456.9

1,431.2

1,55,963

Sagility Ltd

41.87

42.63

41.6

1,01,83,606

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Top NEWS

Top Stocks for Today - 30th January 2026

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC Limited, Dabur India, Swiggy Limited, etc.

30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 29th January 2026

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Lodha Developers, Shilpa Medicare, etc.

29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 28th January 2026

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Life Insurance Corporation, etc.

28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM

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