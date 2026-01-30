₹8,476.35
(-223.75)(-2.57%)
22 Apr , 2026 | 12:24 PM
Open
₹8,627.85
Prev. Close
₹8,700.1
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹8,466.7
₹8,636.3
Performance
One Week (%)
0.55
One Month (%)
11.96
One Year (%)
-4.45
YTD (%)
8.62
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Zensar Technologies Ltd
584
608.5
582.35
2,74,015
HFCL Ltd
99.9
101.2
97.27
3,05,78,753
Tata Communications Ltd
1,501.3
1,528
1,498.3
2,01,978
Tata Elxsi Ltd
4,400
4,589.6
4,383.7
12,04,996
Mphasis Ltd
2,362
2,397
2,353.3
3,00,128
Hexaware Technologies Ltd
456.8
484.9
456.25
6,30,350
Sonata Software Ltd
267.12
274.1
267
4,02,276
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd
7,994
8,095
7,837
2,62,406
Cyient Ltd
958.3
965.05
947.1
1,69,859
Bharti Hexacom Ltd
1,550
1,573.8
1,545.3
69,213
Persistent Systems Ltd
5,055
5,262
5,033.9
14,50,877
Tata Technologies Ltd
573.15
580
572.9
4,51,500
Vodafone Idea Ltd
9.53
9.61
9.46
19,65,94,821
Coforge Ltd
1,219.5
1,273.9
1,218
33,89,563
Indus Towers Ltd
409.35
418.6
408
31,41,414
L&T Technology Services Ltd
3,544.1
3,665.5
3,535
62,494
Intellect Design Arena Ltd
668.35
677.5
660.25
2,19,052
KPIT Technologies Ltd
723.35
743.9
721.25
10,80,083
Affle 3i Ltd
1,444.9
1,456.9
1,431.2
1,55,963
Sagility Ltd
41.87
42.63
41.6
1,01,83,606
Invest wise with Expert advice
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30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM
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29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM
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28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM
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