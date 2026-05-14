iifl-logo

CASTOR

Trade

GET QUOTES

No Record Found
Symbol-
Last Traded Price-
Last Traded Date-
Unit-
Open-
Previous Close-
ExchangeNCDEX
Chg (%)-
High-
Low-
Value (Rs)-
Volume (Nos)-
Category-
Open Interest-
Price Diff(Change)-
Expiry Date-

Commodity News

Latest Blogs

Closing Bell: Sensex Crashes 1,092 Points as Weak Monsoon Forecast, FII Selling and US-Iran Uncertainty Weigh on Markets

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 May 2026|05:31 PM

The Indian stock market witnessed a sharp selloff on May 29, 2026, as weak monsoon forecasts, continued FII selling, geopolitical uncertainty surrounding the US-Iran peace deal, and late-session profit booking dragged benchmark indices sharply lower. Sensex fell over 1,092 points, while Nifty declined 1.5%, with IT emerging as the only sectoral gainer amid broad-based weakness across the market.

Read More

More Blogs

QUICK LINKS

OverviewMCXNCDEXMCX GainersMCX Losers
MCX HighsNCDEX LowsLive Spot Prices Commodity TrendsMCX Closing Price
NCDEX Closing PriceMCX Top Traded VolumesNCDEX Top Traded VolumesMCX Advances & DeclinesNCDEX Advances & Declines

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Download IIFL Capital App
Download IIFL Capital App

TOP Gainers

Last Updated on: 01 June, 2026 | 07:32 PM

Commodity
Change (%)

Coriander

01 Jun 2026

+0.99(0%)

Coriander

01 Jun 2026

+0.83(0%)

Coriander

01 Jun 2026

+0.57(0%)

TOP Losers

Last Updated on: 01 June, 2026 | 07:32 PM

Commodity
Change (%)

Turmeric

01 Jun 2026

-0.22(0%)

Castor

01 Jun 2026

-0.25(0%)

Jeera

01 Jun 2026

-0.3(0%)

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.