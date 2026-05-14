The Indian stock market witnessed a sharp selloff on May 29, 2026, as weak monsoon forecasts, continued FII selling, geopolitical uncertainty surrounding the US-Iran peace deal, and late-session profit booking dragged benchmark indices sharply lower. Sensex fell over 1,092 points, while Nifty declined 1.5%, with IT emerging as the only sectoral gainer amid broad-based weakness across the market.Read More
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Last Updated on: 01 June, 2026 | 07:33 PM
Commodity
Change (%)
Coriander
01 Jun 2026
+0.99(0%)
Coriander
01 Jun 2026
+0.83(0%)
Coriander
01 Jun 2026
+0.57(0%)
Last Updated on: 01 June, 2026 | 07:33 PM
Commodity
Change (%)
Turmeric
01 Jun 2026
-0.22(0%)
Castor
01 Jun 2026
-0.25(0%)
Jeera
01 Jun 2026
-0.3(0%)
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