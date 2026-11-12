Indian benchmark indices ended marginally higher on November 12, 2026, as buying in banking, financial services and realty stocks offset weakness in Auto, FMCG and IT. The Nifty 50 gained 44.30 points to close at 25,299.35, while the Sensex advanced 31.61 points to 81,911.01. Bank Nifty surged 726.10 points for a third consecutive session of gains. Strong October insurance premium data, continued FII inflows and easing crude oil prices supported sentiment.Read More
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Last Updated on: 17 November, 2026 | 05:51 AM
Commodity
Change (%)
Guar Gum5
17 Nov 2026
+2.8(0%)
Coriander
17 Nov 2026
+1.08(0%)
Cotton Seed OilCake
17 Nov 2026
+0.83(0%)
Last Updated on: 17 November, 2026 | 05:51 AM
Commodity
Change (%)
Cotton Seed OilCake
17 Nov 2026
-0.07(0%)
PEPPER
17 Nov 2026
-0.11(0%)
Castor
17 Nov 2026
-0.14(0%)
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