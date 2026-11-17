Indian stock markets extended their rally for a second consecutive session on November 17, 2026. The Sensex gained 427.40 points to close at 82,532.19, while the Nifty 50 advanced 96.30 points to 25,387.40. Banking and Realty stocks led the gains, supported by falling crude oil prices and continued FII buying, while IT stocks remained under pressure.Read More
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Last Updated on: 19 November, 2026 | 11:39 PM
Commodity
Change (%)
PEPPER
19 Nov 2026
+3.45(0%)
Turmeric
19 Nov 2026
+3.24(0%)
Cotton Seed OilCake
19 Nov 2026
+2.28(0%)
Last Updated on: 19 November, 2026 | 11:39 PM
Commodity
Change (%)
PEPPER
19 Nov 2026
-0.06(0%)
Guar Gum5
19 Nov 2026
-0.09(0%)
Guar Gum5
19 Nov 2026
-0.25(0%)
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