|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|1 Aug 2023
|2 Sep 2023
|Notice of meeting of equity shareholders and unsecured creditors. Intimation of Voting Results and Scrutinizers report of the meeting of the Unsecured Creditors and the Equity Shareholders of PB Fintech Limited held on 2nd September, 2023 at 11:30 am (IST) & 2:30 pm (IST) respectively, convened pursuant to the order of the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Chandigarh. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/09/2023)
