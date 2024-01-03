Table of Content
ELSS funds enhance your yields by providing tax exemptions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. The beauty of this scheme is that it is a long term wealth creator with low lock in period. At the same time, the tax exemption enhances the yields on the fund, as compared to a normal equity fund.
What are the key benefits of investing in an ELSS fund. Here is a gist of what it is all about.
An ELSS calculator is an online tool that helps investors make an informed decision with regards to choosing the best investment scheme in ELSS. With the calculator, you can determine how useful it will be to have ELSS in your portfolio. Depending on the type of equity savings you choose to invest, there are different types of ELSS calculator which can be tabulated as under.
Systematic Investment Planning or SIP is a technique to invest in mutual funds and ELSS schemes in a phased a gradual manner. It allows you to invest a small amount every month in mutual funds, rather than invest a lump sum amount. This not only reduces the timing risk but also gives the benefit of rupee cost averaging. Also, when you invest through SIP, it helps you be financially disciplined and inculcates regular saving habits in you.
If you wish to invest in equities through SIP, you must understand what will be the value of the equity linked savings funds at the end of the SIP tenure. You can determine this number by using an ELSS calculator. Remember, you cannot you cannot predict returns, but if you use the past returns as a benchmark, you get an indicative picture (if not precise) of how much your SIP will be worth. This SIP ELSS calculator is basically an IRR (internal rate of return) approach instead of the routine CAGR approach.
This will presume that you enter the specific details before the output is there in front of you. What are the key inputs required in this case? You must enter specific details like the amount of investment, the duration of the SIP, the expected rate of returns, start date, end date, your tax slab etc. Based on these details provided, the calculator will automatically compute the estimated returns. As stated earlier, for a SIP, the calculator will use IRR based calculations and not CAGR based calculations due to the periodicity of flows. Knowing the returns will help you plans your investment amount and tenure better for your goals.
Compared to a SIP, the ELSS calculator for a lump-sum investment is a lot simpler and straight forward. If you wish to invest a lump sum amount in equity based SIPs, a lumpsum calculator can help you determine how much returns can your investment generate over a certain period, and at a specific rate.
Here the focus is more on CAGR than on IRR since the periodicity of inflow is just once. One significant aspect of using a lump sum calculator to assess the returns on your equity savings scheme is the duration; ELSS investment come with a lock-in period of three years. Another vital factor is the expected rate of return and you can use past returns as a proxy.
Let us understand the working of a lumpsum calculator with an example. For example, if you put in the inputs into a lump-sum ELSS calculator as lumpsum amount of Rs.50,000; tenure of 5 years and expected return of 15% CAGR, the calculator will showcase the returns value as Rs.1,00,568. You can also use the thumb rule of “Rule of 72” which says that the money doubles in (72/CAGR yield) number of years.
This type of ELSS calculator is a vital tool for all investors to get an insight into the historical returns data and past performance of the SIP. This calculator is important as it gives you the actual returns generated in SIP or lumpsum of ELSS by specific funds. So in this case, your calculators are real and practical. The calculator considers the following details.
Based on the inputs you provide (for the above details), the ELSS calculator for past performance of SIP will showcase you an estimate of how much your SIP will be worth at the time of maturity. Remember, such calculators are a picture of the past and does not show you about the future. But here is how you can use this calculator.
Such an evaluation can help you determine how the fund performed in different market conditions. The long-run performance is also a valuable insight to gauge where the fund’s future performance. You can then use this indicative returns to work out what could be the future returns or the wealth created by the fund.
Needless to say, the past performance of the fund is not reflective or a guarantee that similar returns would hold in the future too; although they are generally reliable. Now, that you are aware of the working of the ELSS calculator, make sure that you use it to your advantage and make an informed investment decision. The best application is the simulation under different scenarios.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.