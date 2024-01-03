Broadly, there are two ways of doing asset allocation. You can either do your own allocation to equity, debt and derivatives or you can rely on a hybrid fund. The hybrid fund is a formula based combination which combines debt, equity, gold and derivatives as the case may be in different proportions. The idea is to provide a complete palate of risk and return classes for different requirements.

What are the different types of Hybrid Funds available?

Hybrid funds offer different combinations of debt, equity, derivatives and gold. They also offer the choice of formula based combination and discretion based combinations. The latter are referred to as dynamic funds where the fund managers has a much higher leeway to decide on the asset mix.

SEBI has given a detailed prescription of what each of the categories of hybrid funds should comprise of. There are 7 such categories of hybrid funds that have been identified by the regulator. These include Balanced Hybrids, Arbitrage Funds, Equity Savings Funds, Conservative Hybrid Funds, Aggressive Hybrid Funds, multi asset class funds and dynamic asset allocation funds. Let us look at each of them in detail.

Balanced Hybrid Funds

Balanced Hybrid Funds approximately balance their holdings in equity and debt and as the word suggests, they are actually funds with a balance between debt and equity. Typically, the equity and debt components in these funds range between 40% and 60%. So a balanced fund can be 40% in equity and 60% in debt or vice versa or it can be any combination in between. The purpose of investing in balanced hybrid fund is capital appreciation in the long-term while balancing the risk with debt in short term. There are not too many Balanced Hybrid funds that are currently available in India.

Arbitrage Funds

Arbitrage Funds are actually treasury products but have bene classified as hybrid funds by SEBI due to the mix of equity, futures and debt that these funds typically deploy. An arbitrage fund typically sells a stock in the equity market and sells equivalent futures in the F&O market so that the premium on futures is locked in as assured profits. Since futures are leveraged products, chunk of the corpus of such funds are invested in equities and hence they will be classified as equity funds for the purpose of taxation. Fund manager leverage volatility of cash and futures market. Typically, cash holdings will be above 65% and the balance in futures margins with positive spread. Here is a list of arbitrage funds in India.

Scheme Name NAV Direct Return 1 Year (%) Direct Return 3 Year (%) Direct Return 5 Year (%) Direct Daily AUM (Cr.) Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund 31.34 4.63 5.32 5.85 24,641.86 ICICI Prudential Equity Arbitrage 29.02 4.45 5.25 5.76 14,861.67 Nippon India Arbitrage Fund 22.6 4.61 5.46 6 11,678.03 Tata Arbitrage Fund 11.87 4.59 5.82 11,118.88 Aditya Birla Sun Life Arbitrage Fund 22.54 4.61 5.33 5.8 8,562.07 HDFC Arbitrage Fund 15.93 4.24 4.96 5.41 6,870.05 Edelweiss Arbitrage Fund 16.31 4.65 5.55 6.02 6,400.56 UTI Arbitrage Fund 29.45 4.53 5.34 5.8 5,794.98 SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund 28.25 4.51 4.93 5.53 5,759.21 IDFC Arbitrage Fund 27.64 4.3 5.21 5.78 5,602.55 L&T Arbitrage Opportunities Fund 16.1 4.43 5.39 5.86 4,506.30 Axis Arbitrage Fund 16 4.7 5.35 5.84 4,140.39 DSP Arbitrage Fund 12.36 4.09 5.21 1,789.20

Overall, the arbitrage funds have a market cap of Rs.115,000 crore in the Indian context and they are quite popular among corporates as treasury products.

Equity Savings Funds

Equity Savings Funds are a combination of equity, debt and futures & options and are an extension of the arbitrage fund. The only difference is that these are not treasury products but they use futures to enhance returns. These are again equity funds as per the tax levy classification.

Scheme Name NAV Direct Return 1 Year (%) Direct Return 3 Year (%) Direct Return 5 Year (%) Direct Daily AUM (Cr.) ICICI Prudential Equity Savings Fund 17.82 10.28 9.12 8.44 4,954.76 HDFC Equity Savings Fund 52.02 18.14 11.69 10.81 2,512.48 SBI Equity Savings Fund 18.84 13.79 12.57 10.77 2,229.30 Kotak Equity Savings Fund 19.44 12.55 11.04 10.36 1,667.95 Axis Equity Saver Fund 18.5 15.39 12.85 12.03 1,156.13 Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Savings Fund 19.07 14.59 12.05 10.37 543.81

Equity savings funds have a total AUM of Rs.17,000 crore overall and are yet to emerge as a popular standalone product in India.

Conservative Hybrid Funds

Conservative Hybrid Funds would normally invest between 10% and 25% of the total corpus in equity and the balance 75-90% in debt. That is why they are called conservative as they are predominantly debt funds but just a small part of the corpus is in equities so that the additional alpha can be generated. Such funds typically have the objective of regular income for investors due to strong debt exposure.

Scheme Name NAV Direct Return 1 Year (%) Direct Return 3 Year (%) Direct Return 5 Year (%) Direct Daily AUM (Cr.) SBI Debt Hybrid Fund 57.6 14.56 12.78 9.4 5,345.19 ICICI Prudential Regular Savings Fund 59.51 11.2 11.2 10.43 3,388.99 HDFC Hybrid Debt Fund 62.25 14.05 10.77 8.64 2,658.40 UTI Regular Savings Fund 55.14 13.96 9.54 9.05 1,631.66 Aditya Birla Sun Life Regular Savings Fund 54.35 14.48 10.53 8.99 1,419.36 Kotak Debt Hybrid Fund 47.37 14.8 14.41 10.77 1,267.99 Canara Robeco Conservative Hybrid Fund 83.32 11.62 12.94 10.34 1,047.84 Nippon India Hybrid Bond Fund 47.51 10.87 1.95 4 724.23

Conservative Hybrid funds have a total AUM of Rs.20,000 crore overall and are yet to emerge as a popular standalone product in India, especially with debt not being too attractive of late.

Aggressive Hybrid Funds

Aggressive Hybrid Funds can be seen as the counterimage of conservative hybrids. Such Aggressive hybrid funds will typically have between 65-80% in equity and the balance in debt. This small component provides some stability and balance to the predominant equity exposure. These funds tend to outperform conservative hybrid funds in terms of returns, although risk is also higher.

Scheme Name NAV Direct Return 1 Year (%) Direct Return 3 Year (%) Direct Return 5 Year (%) Direct Daily AUM (Cr.) SBI Equity Hybrid Fund 220.7 24.81 17.94 16.14 49,147.89 ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund 237.48 43.17 20.74 16.69 18,651.95 HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund 84.39 27.33 16.8 14.75 18,350.82 Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Hybrid ’95 Fund 1,176.81 26.04 15.03 12.82 7,783.01 DSP Equity & Bond Fund 260.08 26.07 20.21 16.09 7,705.10 Canara Robeco Equity Hybrid Fund 270.83 25.13 20.03 17.14 7,372.85 Mirae Asset Hybrid Equity Fund 24.85 26.56 19.15 17.33 6,450.06 L&T Hybrid Equity Fund 42.05 25.43 16.35 14.04 5,338.30 UTI Hybrid Equity Fund 264.39 32.03 16.5 13.34 4,391.26 Nippon India Equity Hybrid Fund 73.04 29.56 9.43 10.22 3,338.29 Tata Hybrid Equity Fund 330.1 25.9 15.63 12.7 3,300.67 Kotak Equity Hybrid Fund 27.55 31.01 21.7 15.93 2,290.30 Axis Equity Hybrid Fund 16.9 25.77 19.9 1,871.65 Franklin India Equity Hybrid Fund 194.57 25.47 17.06 13.91 1,432.79 Sundaram Aggressive Hybrid Fund 124.66 27.81 16.42 16.26 1,067.52

Aggressive Hybrid funds have a total AUM of Rs.150,000 crore overall and have emerged as an extremely popular standalone product in India, especially with debt not being too attractive of late, this has become the preferred hybrid option.

Multi-Asset Allocation Funds

Multi-Asset Allocation funds are not too common in India but they combine at least 3 asset classes into a single fund. For example, equity, debt and gold is a classic combination of a multi-asset allocation fund with predominant focus on either of them. The only condition is that each of these should be at least 10%. Of course, gold, equity and debt tend to be uncorrelated largely and that helps in risk diversification.

Scheme Name NAV Direct Return 1 Year (%) Direct Return 3 Year (%) Direct Return 5 Year (%) Daily AUM (Cr.) ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund 444.34 35.93 18.52 15.8 12,424.31 Axis Triple Advantage 35 25.77 21.07 16.2 1,634.46 HDFC Multi Asset Fund 51.41 20.2 17.57 12.35 1,387.37 Tata Multi Asset Opportunities Fund 16 25.13 1,213.10 Nippon India Multi Asset Fund 13.54 21.56 1,206.66 UTI Multi Asset Fund 47.45 13.11 10.91 9.85 881.49 SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund 40.07 13.96 13.52 10.67 508.38 Motilal Oswal Multi Asset Fund 11.11 5.94 216.68 Navi 3 in 1 Fund 29.16 22.98 16.31 12.22 18.27 Quant Multi Asset Fund 80.26 57.72 30.69 18.65

Multi-asset class funds have a total AUM of Rs.19,500 crore overall and are yet to emerge as a popular standalone product in India. To an extent, the unfavourable tax treatment of such funds may be the reason.

Dynamic Asset Allocation Funds

Dynamic Asset Allocation the last of these became extremely popular after the record NFO collections of Rs.14,700 crore in the SBI Balanced Advantage Fund. These are based on discretion of the fund manager and the allocations can go from 0% to 100%in debt and from 0% to 100% in debt. That is theoretical, but in practice, most of the BAFs do keep a bare minimum in both asset classes as matter of internal policy.

Scheme Name NAV Direct Return 1 Year (%) Direct Return 3 Year (%) Direct Return 5 Year (%) Direct Daily AUM (Cr.) HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund 292.9 27.67 14.83 13.42 41,088.00 ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund 53.69 16.17 13.75 12.6 38,058.77 Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund 15.08 14.77 14.62 12,749.62 Edelweiss Balanced Advantage Fund 39.4 21.03 18.66 16.18 7,047.55 Aditya Birla Sun Life Balanced Advantage Fund 79.89 15.59 14.16 11.73 6,568.75 Nippon India Balanced Advantage Fund 132.12 17.68 13.67 13.15 5,580.04 UTI Unit Linked Insurance Plan Fund 35.13 15.67 10.5 10.22 5,419.97 DSP Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund 21.96 11.14 12.33 10.8 4,767.68 Tata Balanced Advantage Fund 15.38 18.7 4,196.43 IDFC Balanced Advantage Fund 20.4 17.75 14.54 12.66 2,945.21 L&T Balanced Advantage Fund 34.35 10.07 11.37 10.12 2,124.58 Axis Balanced Advantage Fund 15.48 17.7 12.29 1,952.66 Union Balanced Advantage Fund 15.56 11 14.99 1,778.26 Baroda Dynamic Equity Fund 17.3 18.63 19.71 1,711.49 Motilal Oswal Dynamic Fund 16.53 9.37 10.84 11.15 1,080.22

Dynamic funds or Balanced Advantage Funds have a total AUM of Rs.140,000 crore overall and have emerged as an extremely popular standalone product in India. This does not include the Rs.15,000 crore plus managed by SBI and Rs.5,500 crore plus managed by NJ, since both were recent NFOs. If they are added up, the actual numbers would be much bigger.