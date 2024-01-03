Table of Content
If you are a stock market investor or a beginner who is planning to start trading, then you would need to keep an eye on the current trading holiday calendar. The holiday list for the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) are the two important ones. Then, there is a holiday list for the Commodity Exchanges, leading amongst them is the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). All these exchanges have a set of holidays that you will have to resort to every time you plan to trade.
It is important to note that all the Exchanges otherwise operate five days a week, starting from Monday to Friday. Saturday and Sunday are weekly holidays.
It is essential to note the Muhurat trading date, which is a special Indian occasion–Diwali. This is when the trading is open for an hour, as it symbolises wealth and prosperity. For the year 2021, this Muhurat Trading date is November 04.
In the BSE, the holiday list for commodity derivatives, some evening sessions are operational for trading on certain holidays, such as on the day of Mahashivratri (March 11, 2021), Ram Navami (April 21, 2021), Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14, 2021), Eid-ul-Fitr (May 13, 2021), Balipratipada Diwali (November 05, 2021) and Guru Nanak Jayanti (November 19, 2021).
|Date
|Day
|Holiday
|Morning Session
|Evening Session
|January 01,2021
|Friday
|New Year Day
|Open
|Closed
|January 26,2021
|Tuesday
|Republic Day
|Closed
|Closed
|March 11,2021
|Thursday
|Mahashivratri
|Closed
|Open
|March 29,2021
|Monday
|Holi
|Closed
|Open
|April 02,2021
|Friday
|Good Friday
|Closed
|Closed
|April 14,2021
|Wednesday
|Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
|Closed
|Open
|April 21,2021
|Wednesday
|Ram Navami
|Closed
|Open
|May 13,2021
|Thursday
|Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id)
|Closed
|Open
|July 21,2021
|Wednesday
|Bakri Id
|Closed
|Open
|August 19,2021
|Thursday
|Muharram
|Closed
|Open
|September 10,2021
|Friday
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|Closed
|Open
|October 15,2021
|Friday
|Dussehra
|Closed
|Open
|November 04,2021
|Thursday
|Diwali – Laxmi Pujan
|Closed
|Open
|November 05,2021
|Friday
|Diwali – Balipratipada
|Closed
|Open
|November 19,2021
|Friday
|Gurunanak Jayanti
|Closed
|Open
(Source: bseindia.com)
The BSE Stock Market for Equity, SLB and Equity Derivatives Segments has a separate trading holiday list.
Also, note that the NSE has two distinct lists as stock market trading holidays and market clearing holidays.
|Date
|Day
|Holiday
|January 26,2021
|Tuesday
|Republic Day
|March 11,2021
|Thursday
|Mahashivratri
|March 29,2021
|Monday
|Holi
|April 2,2021
|Friday
|Good Friday
|April 14,2021
|Wednesday
|Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
|April 21,2021
|Wednesday
|Ram Navami
|May 13,2021
|Thursday
|Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan ID)
|July 21,2021
|Wednesday
|Bakri Id
|August 19,2021
|Thursday
|Muharram
|September 10,2021
|Friday
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|October 15,2021
|Friday
|Dussehra
|November 5,2021
|Friday
|Diwali-Balipratipada
|November 19,2021
|Friday
|Gurunanak Jayanti
(Source: nseindia.com)
|Date
|Day
|Holiday
|January 26,2021
|Tuesday
|Republic Day
|February 19,2021
|Friday
|Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
|March 11,2021
|Thursday
|Mahashivratri
|March 29,2021
|Monday
|Holi
|April 1,2021
|Thursday
|Annual Bank Closing
|April 2,2021
|Friday
|Good Friday
|April 13,2021
|Tuesday
|Gudi Padwa
|April 14,2021
|Wednesday
|Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti
|April 21,2021
|Wednesday
|Ram Navami
|May 13,2021
|Thursday
|Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan ID)
|May 26,2021
|Wednesday
|Buddha Pournima
|July 21,2021
|Wednesday
|Bakri Id
|August 16,2021
|Monday
|Parsi New Year
|August 19,2021
|Thursday
|Moharram
|September 10,2021
|Friday
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|October 15,2021
|Friday
|Dusshera
|October 19,2021
|Tuesday
|Id-E-Milad
|November 4,2021
|Thursday
|Diwali- Laxmi Pujan
|November 5,2021
|Friday
|Diwali-Balipratipada
|November 19,2021
|Friday
|Gurunanak Jayanti
(Source: nseindia.com)
As a beginner, you will have to keep a track of the variations that the MCX trading holidays have. On certain holidays only the morning sessions are operational while on others are operational in the evening, or a combination of both remaining open or closed for operations. Note here that there is a separate trading holiday list for MCX to do commodity trading.
|Date
|Day
|Holidays
|Morning Session
|Evening Session
|January 01,2021
|Friday
|New Year Day
|Open
|Closed
|January 26,2021
|Tuesday
|Republic Day
|Closed
|Closed
|March 11,2021
|Thursday
|Mahashivratri
|Closed
|Open
|March 29,2021
|Monday
|Holi
|Closed
|Open
|April 2,2021
|Friday
|Good Friday
|Closed
|Closed
|April 14,2021
|Wednesday
|Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti
|Closed
|Closed
|April 21,2021
|Wednesday
|Ram Navmi
|I/D
|Open
|May 13,2021
|Thursday
|Ramzan Id (Id-Ul-Fitr)
|Closed
|Open
|July 21,2021
|Wednesday
|Bakri Id
|Closed
|Open
|August 19,2021
|Thursday
|Moharram
|Closed
|Closed
|September 10,2021
|Friday
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|Closed
|Open
|October 15,2021
|Friday
|Dussehra
|Closed
|Open
|November 4,2021
|Thursday
|Diwali – Laxmi Pujan
|Closed
|Closed
|November 5,2021
|Friday
|Diwali – Balipratipada
|Closed
|Open
|November 19,2021
|Friday
|Guru Nanak Jayanti
|Closed
|Closed
(Source: commoditytrademantra.com)
On certain unfavorable or unavoidable events, the trading holiday list could be modified and circulated. Keep an eye for such untimely changes.
Now, the question is “As a trader What should you do on a trading holiday?” A simple beneficial answer to this is, that you must keep doing stock market research and keep a watch on how certain stocks are behaving, and then plan accordingly when you trade. Trading holidays can prove to be a good opportunity to relearn and review the basics of trading. This would help you to be prepared before the bell rings on the next trading morning. It may be helpful to keep the Trading Holiday List handy or mark up an online calendar for ready reference.
Much like every other institution or body, the Indian Stock Market Exchanges namely, the NSE, the BSE and the MCX, all have their own Trading Holiday Calendar. Before you begin to use your trading account, ensure to keep a note of the list as it would be beneficial in deciding your trading strategies.
