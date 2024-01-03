If you are a stock market investor or a beginner who is planning to start trading, then you would need to keep an eye on the current trading holiday calendar. The holiday list for the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) are the two important ones. Then, there is a holiday list for the Commodity Exchanges, leading amongst them is the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). All these exchanges have a set of holidays that you will have to resort to every time you plan to trade. It is important to note that all the Exchanges otherwise operate five days a week, starting from Monday to Friday. Saturday and Sunday are weekly holidays.

Muhurat Trading It is essential to note the Muhurat trading date, which is a special Indian occasion–Diwali. This is when the trading is open for an hour, as it symbolises wealth and prosperity. For the year 2021, this Muhurat Trading date is November 04.

Important Trading Holidays In the BSE, the holiday list for commodity derivatives, some evening sessions are operational for trading on certain holidays, such as on the day of Mahashivratri (March 11, 2021), Ram Navami (April 21, 2021), Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14, 2021), Eid-ul-Fitr (May 13, 2021), Balipratipada Diwali (November 05, 2021) and Guru Nanak Jayanti (November 19, 2021).

BSE Share Market Holidays List For Commodity Derivatives Segment Date Day Holiday Morning Session Evening Session January 01,2021 Friday New Year Day Open Closed January 26,2021 Tuesday Republic Day Closed Closed March 11,2021 Thursday Mahashivratri Closed Open March 29,2021 Monday Holi Closed Open April 02,2021 Friday Good Friday Closed Closed April 14,2021 Wednesday Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti Closed Open April 21,2021 Wednesday Ram Navami Closed Open May 13,2021 Thursday Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) Closed Open July 21,2021 Wednesday Bakri Id Closed Open August 19,2021 Thursday Muharram Closed Open September 10,2021 Friday Ganesh Chaturthi Closed Open October 15,2021 Friday Dussehra Closed Open November 04,2021 Thursday Diwali – Laxmi Pujan Closed Open November 05,2021 Friday Diwali – Balipratipada Closed Open November 19,2021 Friday Gurunanak Jayanti Closed Open (Source: bseindia.com) The BSE Stock Market for Equity, SLB and Equity Derivatives Segments has a separate trading holiday list. Trading Holiday List for the BSE Stock Market for Equity, SLB and Equity Derivatives Segments Date Day Holidays January 26,2021 Tuesday Republic Day March 11,2021 Thursday Mahashivratri March 29,2021 Monday Holi April 02,2021 Friday Good Friday April 14,2021 Wednesday Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 21,2021 Wednesday Ram Navami May 13,2021 Thursday Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) July 21,2021 Wednesday Bakri Id August 19,2021 Thursday Muharram September 10,2021 Friday Ganesh Chaturthi October 15,2021 Friday Dussehra November 04,2021 Thursday Diwali – Laxmi Pujan November 05,2021 Friday Diwali – Balipratipada November 19,2021 Friday Gurunanak Jayanti (Source: bseindia.com)

Also, note that the NSE has two distinct lists as stock market trading holidays and market clearing holidays. Trading Holiday List for the NSE Stock Market Date Day Holiday January 26,2021 Tuesday Republic Day March 11,2021 Thursday Mahashivratri March 29,2021 Monday Holi April 2,2021 Friday Good Friday April 14,2021 Wednesday Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 21,2021 Wednesday Ram Navami May 13,2021 Thursday Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan ID) July 21,2021 Wednesday Bakri Id August 19,2021 Thursday Muharram September 10,2021 Friday Ganesh Chaturthi October 15,2021 Friday Dussehra November 5,2021 Friday Diwali-Balipratipada November 19,2021 Friday Gurunanak Jayanti (Source: nseindia.com) Clearing Holiday List for the NSE Stock Market Date Day Holiday January 26,2021 Tuesday Republic Day February 19,2021 Friday Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti March 11,2021 Thursday Mahashivratri March 29,2021 Monday Holi April 1,2021 Thursday Annual Bank Closing April 2,2021 Friday Good Friday April 13,2021 Tuesday Gudi Padwa April 14,2021 Wednesday Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 21,2021 Wednesday Ram Navami May 13,2021 Thursday Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan ID) May 26,2021 Wednesday Buddha Pournima July 21,2021 Wednesday Bakri Id August 16,2021 Monday Parsi New Year August 19,2021 Thursday Moharram September 10,2021 Friday Ganesh Chaturthi October 15,2021 Friday Dusshera October 19,2021 Tuesday Id-E-Milad November 4,2021 Thursday Diwali- Laxmi Pujan November 5,2021 Friday Diwali-Balipratipada November 19,2021 Friday Gurunanak Jayanti (Source: nseindia.com) As a beginner, you will have to keep a track of the variations that the MCX trading holidays have. On certain holidays only the morning sessions are operational while on others are operational in the evening, or a combination of both remaining open or closed for operations. Note here that there is a separate trading holiday list for MCX to do commodity trading.

Trading Holiday List for the Commodity Market (MCX/NCDEX) Date Day Holidays Morning Session Evening Session January 01,2021 Friday New Year Day Open Closed January 26,2021 Tuesday Republic Day Closed Closed March 11,2021 Thursday Mahashivratri Closed Open March 29,2021 Monday Holi Closed Open April 2,2021 Friday Good Friday Closed Closed April 14,2021 Wednesday Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti Closed Closed April 21,2021 Wednesday Ram Navmi I/D Open May 13,2021 Thursday Ramzan Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) Closed Open July 21,2021 Wednesday Bakri Id Closed Open August 19,2021 Thursday Moharram Closed Closed September 10,2021 Friday Ganesh Chaturthi Closed Open October 15,2021 Friday Dussehra Closed Open November 4,2021 Thursday Diwali – Laxmi Pujan Closed Closed November 5,2021 Friday Diwali – Balipratipada Closed Open November 19,2021 Friday Guru Nanak Jayanti Closed Closed (Source: commoditytrademantra.com) On certain unfavorable or unavoidable events, the trading holiday list could be modified and circulated. Keep an eye for such untimely changes. Now, the question is “As a trader What should you do on a trading holiday?” A simple beneficial answer to this is, that you must keep doing stock market research and keep a watch on how certain stocks are behaving, and then plan accordingly when you trade. Trading holidays can prove to be a good opportunity to relearn and review the basics of trading. This would help you to be prepared before the bell rings on the next trading morning. It may be helpful to keep the Trading Holiday List handy or mark up an online calendar for ready reference.