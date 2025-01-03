₹1,009.92
(0.45)(0.04%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM
Open
₹1,011.99
Prev. Close
₹1,009.46
Market Cap.
₹2,00,40,525.02
Div Yield
2.83
PE
17.08
PB
17.08
₹1,006.94
₹1,015.97
Performance
One Week (%)
1.82
One Month (%)
-1.45
One Year (%)
17.56
YTD (%)
4.97
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Asian Paints Ltd
2,334.25
2,362.7
2,322.95
90,892
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
11,567
12,022.15
11,550
2,218
Berger Paints India Ltd
457.75
461
456.05
35,955
Britannia Industries Ltd
4,835.3
4,858.95
4,787.9
9,667
Cipla Ltd
1,509
1,540.5
1,505.75
31,276
Eicher Motors Ltd
5,300
5,386.55
5,270.85
19,672
Nestle India Ltd
2,232.55
2,238.5
2,199.5
36,932
Ambuja Cements Ltd
548.4
554.7
546
52,100
Grasim Industries Ltd
2,516.9
2,552.8
2,503
4,346
Hero MotoCorp Ltd
4,242.95
4,277.85
4,159.9
41,152
ABB India Ltd
6,787
6,932.15
6,765.4
3,486
Hindalco Industries Ltd
591.1
602.35
590.1
1,28,878
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
2,405.5
2,415
2,364.35
1,54,767
ITC Ltd
482
490.95
480
11,05,669
Trent Ltd
7,306.6
7,490
7,279.25
21,297
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
3,660.95
3,720
3,652
1,63,723
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
3,187.25
3,237.6
3,177.05
1,31,128
Bosch Ltd
34,324.1
34,907.1
34,191.85
419
Reliance Industries Ltd
1,251.35
1,262.3
1,235.6
5,02,881
Shree Cement Ltd
26,140
26,945.05
26,032.35
405
SRF Ltd
2,288.7
2,291.1
2,216.45
4,244
Siemens Ltd
6,615
6,749.75
6,592.9
4,164
Tata Power Company Ltd
396.65
402.9
395
15,64,322
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
938.4
942
926.8
1,56,341
Wipro Ltd
294.45
303.6
294
6,58,326
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
7,331
7,422.4
7,277.8
4,256
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
1,352.75
1,378.8
1,347.4
28,308
Titan Company Ltd
3,449.2
3,481
3,378.2
1,17,339
Shriram Finance Ltd
3,054.25
3,096.5
3,034.65
22,327
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd
1,317.55
1,330
1,270.65
1,06,016
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
296.35
299.2
294.45
2,05,277
Bharat Electronics Ltd
291.95
297.3
291.5
2,45,939
Infosys Ltd
1,940.1
1,957.45
1,922.2
2,05,298
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
160.05
161.75
159.1
4,18,819
Pidilite Industries Ltd
2,927.5
2,956.8
2,908.7
19,035
Havells India Ltd
1,689.5
1,727.1
1,689.5
50,639
Dabur India Ltd
525.05
529.1
514.2
1,01,401
Bajaj Finance Ltd
7,371
7,496.15
7,360.6
43,357
Adani Enterprises Ltd
2,564.55
2,619.85
2,558
46,072
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
1,848.5
1,885
1,844
61,463
JSW Steel Ltd
912.2
924.8
911.8
1,01,475
HDFC Bank Ltd
1,749.3
1,794.8
1,746.3
4,02,703
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
4,099.25
4,180.05
4,091
1,61,331
ICICI Bank Ltd
1,266.75
1,290.55
1,262.45
3,63,566
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
316.15
317.95
313.7
3,07,453
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
11,910.95
12,046.55
11,796.9
15,842
IndusInd Bank Ltd
998.1
1,025
991
2,67,534
HCL Technologies Ltd
1,947.25
1,991.95
1,942.2
1,64,120
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
258.75
262.75
248.1
15,96,696
DLF Ltd
828.6
839
824.45
29,188
TVS Motor Company Ltd
2,477.35
2,516.3
2,470
10,371
NTPC Ltd
339.85
344.5
337.15
6,00,398
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
138.2
139.8
137.1
4,07,199
Coal India Ltd
393.9
399.2
389.5
4,35,081
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
464.6
474.7
460.6
9,00,406
GAIL (India) Ltd
191.15
193.75
189.75
10,31,702
Marico Ltd
660.45
663.05
647.55
58,149
Bharti Airtel Ltd
1,594
1,615
1,594
1,64,310
REC Ltd
538
544.45
519.4
10,19,423
LTIMindtree Ltd
5,739.55
5,789.55
5,700.5
5,328
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd
975.55
996.6
973.95
13,034
Divis Laboratories Ltd
6,031.1
6,243
6,030.9
5,323
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd
1,199.25
1,236
1,196.35
1,51,337
Varun Beverages Ltd
652.3
655
641.25
54,311
UltraTech Cement Ltd
11,749.9
11,858.15
11,713.15
5,877
JSW Energy Ltd
634.45
646.5
632
36,171
Bajaj Auto Ltd
8,967
9,105.65
8,950
5,796
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
