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NIFTY Mobility

Nifty Mobility SHARE PRICE

21,938.3

(85.2)negative-bottom arrow(0.38%)

22 Apr , 2026 | 12:24 PM

Open

21,776.55

Prev. Close

21,853.1

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

21,753.05

Select price range

21,950.55

Performance

One Week (%)

1.55

One Month (%)

11.66

One Year (%)

14.03

YTD (%)

10.14

Invest wise with Expert advice

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Nifty Mobility LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Ashok Leyland Ltd

180.46

180.7

175.6

98,07,081

Balkrishna Industries Ltd

2,311.9

2,315

2,288.5

28,053

Bharat Forge Ltd

1,914.5

1,925

1,888.1

5,75,616

Eicher Motors Ltd

7,185

7,226.5

7,136.5

2,13,350

Hero MotoCorp Ltd

5,269.5

5,291

5,251.5

1,18,739

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

3,198

3,249.9

3,192

16,73,605

Bosch Ltd

38,180

38,395

37,975

12,438

MRF Ltd

1,37,770

1,40,095

1,37,555

3,230

Reliance Industries Ltd

1,362.4

1,365.3

1,349.1

45,88,779

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd

365.5

366.5

353.4

65,52,265

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

316.3

317

313

45,21,715

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd

384.75

385.3

376.3

23,74,534

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

131.79

131.82

124.72

2,50,21,165

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

13,413

13,530

13,325

2,30,474

TVS Motor Company Ltd

3,710.5

3,770.5

3,708.8

1,86,425

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

147

147.9

146.1

47,75,073

GAIL (India) Ltd

166.35

166.8

160.65

95,04,585

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

506.25

507

502

3,14,903

Hyundai Motor India Ltd

1,873.9

1,880.9

1,862.2

2,45,219

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

593.05

594

580.1

8,04,021

Petronet LNG Ltd

279.64

280.57

275.88

5,96,303

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd

1,593

1,598.5

1,582

8,76,019

GMR Airports Ltd

97.75

97.92

96.94

49,87,033

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd

557.4

561.75

555.3

4,49,138

Bajaj Auto Ltd

9,749

9,790.5

9,721.5

1,38,723

Interglobe Aviation Ltd

4,684.4

4,713.3

4,625

5,19,248

Tube Investments of India Ltd

2,990.8

2,995

2,885.3

2,60,144

Eternal Ltd

260.47

261.5

256.29

1,94,15,863

Swiggy Ltd

291.75

291.95

282.45

61,51,065

Tata Motors Ltd

448

449.9

440.6

51,41,644

Invest wise with Expert advice

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Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Top NEWS

Top Stocks for Today - 30th January 2026

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC Limited, Dabur India, Swiggy Limited, etc.

30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 29th January 2026

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Lodha Developers, Shilpa Medicare, etc.

29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 28th January 2026

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Life Insurance Corporation, etc.

28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM

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