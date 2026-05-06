The Indian benchmark indices ended sharply higher on May 6, 2026, with Nifty surging to 24,330 and Sensex gaining over 940 points to close at 77,958. Reports of a potential US-Iran peace deal triggered a sharp drop in crude oil prices below $100 per barrel, lifting investor sentiment across the board. Broad-based buying was seen across almost all sectors.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Last Updated on: 07 May, 2026 | 06:42 AM
Commodity
Change (%)
ELECDMBL
07 May 2026
+3.72(0%)
ELECDMBL
07 May 2026
+2.67(0%)
ELECDMBL
07 May 2026
+2.15(0%)
Last Updated on: 07 May, 2026 | 06:42 AM
Commodity
Change (%)
Lead
07 May 2026
-0.02(0%)
NATGASMINI
07 May 2026
-0.03(0%)
Lead Mini
07 May 2026
-0.04(0%)
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Reg. No. INM000010940, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.