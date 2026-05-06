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SILVER

06 May, 2026 | 08:03 PM
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SymbolSILVER
Last Traded Price2,60,550
Last Traded Date06-May-2026
UnitKGS
Open2,60,550
Previous Close2,56,909
ExchangeMCX
Chg (%)1.42
High2,60,550
Low-
Value (Rs)78,16,000
Volume (Nos)1
CategoryBullion
Open Interest1
Price Diff(Change)3641.00
Expiry Date04-Dec-2026

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Closing Bell: Markets Rally as Crude Fall Below $100

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6 May 2026|06:05 PM

The Indian benchmark indices ended sharply higher on May 6, 2026, with Nifty surging to 24,330 and Sensex gaining over 940 points to close at 77,958. Reports of a potential US-Iran peace deal triggered a sharp drop in crude oil prices below $100 per barrel, lifting investor sentiment across the board. Broad-based buying was seen across almost all sectors. 

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Last Updated on: 07 May, 2026 | 06:42 AM

Commodity
Change (%)

ELECDMBL

07 May 2026

+3.72(0%)

ELECDMBL

07 May 2026

+2.67(0%)

ELECDMBL

07 May 2026

+2.15(0%)

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Last Updated on: 07 May, 2026 | 06:42 AM

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Lead

07 May 2026

-0.02(0%)

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07 May 2026

-0.03(0%)

Lead Mini

07 May 2026

-0.04(0%)

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