6 May 2026 | 06:05 PM

The Indian benchmark indices ended sharply higher on May 6, 2026, with Nifty surging to 24,330 and Sensex gaining over 940 points to close at 77,958. Reports of a potential US-Iran peace deal triggered a sharp drop in crude oil prices below $100 per barrel, lifting investor sentiment across the board. Broad-based buying was seen across almost all sectors.