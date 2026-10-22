NCDEX is expanding beyond agricultural commodities with NDEX and FINNDEX, two rule-based equity indices that will track large Indian companies and financial sector stocks. The exchange plans to introduce ETFs and mutual funds linked to the indices, followed by futures and options, subject to approvals and market readiness.Read More
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Last Updated on: 22 October, 2026 | 10:07 PM
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Guarseed10
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22 Oct 2026
+4.46(0%)
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