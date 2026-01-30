₹4,847.14
(28.4)(0.58%)
22 Apr , 2026 | 12:34 PM
Open
₹4,815.04
Prev. Close
₹4,818.74
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹4,794.23
₹4,849.62
Performance
One Week (%)
1.94
One Month (%)
9.93
One Year (%)
-
YTD (%)
8.08
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
7,790.15
7,800
7,702
4,236
Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd
5,563.2
5,613.5
5,520.4
337
Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd
404.75
414.05
402.8
4,408
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
1,018.4
1,020.2
1,007.95
33,134
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
928.85
934
915.2
27,762
Artemis Medicare Services Ltd
233.15
234.8
229.65
9,155
Global Health Ltd
1,106.35
1,110
1,079.05
6,566
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd
681.05
684.8
676.8
61,591
Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd
1,298
1,320
1,274.95
13,808
Shalby Ltd
159.85
161.25
159.2
1,121
Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd
584.25
584.25
570.7
4,326
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd
1,291.05
1,296.05
1,285.85
122
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd
1,813.85
1,818
1,791.95
6,084
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd
681.6
682.7
672.95
11,971
Dr Agarwals Health Care Ltd
466
469.6
451.4
10,765
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd
749.45
755.7
744.65
4,007
Invest wise with Expert advice
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC Limited, Dabur India, Swiggy Limited, etc.
30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Lodha Developers, Shilpa Medicare, etc.
29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Life Insurance Corporation, etc.
28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.