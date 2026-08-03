3,671.63
(10.91)(0.29%)
03 Aug , 2026 | 03:59 PM
Open
3,691.97
Prev. Close
3,660.72
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
3,670.47
3,692.61
Performance
One Week (%)
1.1
One Month (%)
-
One Year (%)
-
YTD (%)
1.1
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Ashok Leyland Ltd
174
175
169.45
20,03,151
Asian Paints Ltd
2,755
2,790
2,755
92,434
Bharat Forge Ltd
2,197
2,230.4
2,192.05
28,755
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
850
869.95
849.9
1,59,981
Hero MotoCorp Ltd
5,422
5,459.9
5,390
20,640
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
2,120
2,124.1
2,105
47,825
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
4,000
4,024
3,965
2,44,569
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
3,385.5
3,489.95
3,385.5
1,12,012
MRF Ltd
1,33,500
1,34,641.7
1,33,351.05
283
Reliance Industries Ltd
1,309
1,316.7
1,305.9
19,47,063
SRF Ltd
2,634.5
2,657.9
2,630
5,977
Tata Steel Ltd
189.1
193.5
188.6
11,94,250
Voltas Ltd
1,324.35
1,343.4
1,320
10,515
Titan Company Ltd
4,900
4,903
4,851.75
79,379
State Bank of India
1,036.3
1,051
1,031.7
13,00,993
Shriram Finance Ltd
1,070
1,095
1,052
5,10,991
Bharat Electronics Ltd
388.35
393.9
388
22,89,325
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
393
398.5
392.25
3,41,033
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
407.6
414
406.45
5,12,134
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
393.2
394.85
390.95
17,77,317
UPL Ltd
625
625
599
88,164
Lupin Ltd
2,376
2,447.95
2,361
1,11,885
Mphasis Ltd
2,417
2,422.2
2,342
12,520
Federal Bank Ltd
362
363.5
357.25
95,095
Bajaj Finance Ltd
1,140.9
1,177.6
1,139.5
19,77,395
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
1,950
1,990
1,935.5
5,32,942
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd
1,591
1,610.3
1,542.35
21,676
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
14,104
14,412
13,903.05
47,334
IndusInd Bank Ltd
1,016.65
1,022.45
1,013.4
47,195
Axis Bank Ltd
1,252
1,255
1,229.65
15,95,813
Indian Bank
837
853.4
837
62,911
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
240.85
242.55
240.15
4,65,453
Phoenix Mills Ltd
1,913.4
1,933.35
1,885
29,149
NTPC Ltd
347.6
351.45
345.35
1,13,282
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
1,944.45
1,957
1,822.1
2,59,855
Marico Ltd
875.5
881.2
864.65
1,19,962
Bharti Airtel Ltd
1,951
1,987.95
1,943.4
1,38,264
Persistent Systems Ltd
5,490
5,568
5,319.75
1,36,388
Torrent Power Ltd
1,393.35
1,449.6
1,388
7,213
Alkem Laboratories Ltd
5,683
5,771
5,670.5
1,852
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
2,178.6
2,269.35
2,163
42,768
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd
2,574
2,648.95
2,565
20,480
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
943.7
978.55
938.8
44,550
UltraTech Cement Ltd
11,950
12,050
11,855.2
9,366
Coforge Ltd
1,766.05
1,771
1,720
74,441
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd
2,637
2,724.95
2,632
1,23,137
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
2,065
2,092
2,038.25
1,72,952
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd
1,045
1,058
1,038.45
2,35,731
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
13,800
14,080
13,580.5
70,301
Laurus Labs Ltd
1,811
1,837.5
1,788.75
88,600
Invest wise with Expert advice
Indian benchmark indices ended sharply higher on August 3, with the Sensex gaining 544 points and the Nifty closing at 24,774. Strong buying in IT stocks, easing crude oil prices, improving FII sentiment, and the rollout of the new Closing Auction Session (CAS) drove the rally, while investors remained focused on the upcoming RBI policy meeting.
3 Aug 2026|05:57 PM
Indian stock markets ended sharply higher on July 29, 2026, with the Sensex gaining 888.68 points and the Nifty closing at 24,250.20. The rally was driven by sustained buying in IT stocks, positive FII inflows, lower market volatility, and expectations of an unchanged US Federal Reserve interest rate. Infosys led the IT surge, while broad-based gains across FMCG, Metals, Pharma, and Financials boosted overall market sentiment.
29 Jul 2026|06:14 PM
Indian stock markets remained flat on Tuesday, but IT stocks surged as investors shifted focus from global AI hardware concerns toward Indian software companies. TCS, Tech Mahindra and HCLTech led the rally.
28 Jul 2026|11:46 AM
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