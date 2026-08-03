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BSE LargeMid (60:40) Stable Dividend 50 Index

BSE LargeMid (60:40) SHARE PRICE

3,671.63

(10.91)negative-bottom arrow(0.29%)

03 Aug , 2026 | 03:59 PM

Open

3,691.97

Prev. Close

3,660.72

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

3,670.47

Select price range

3,692.61

Performance

One Week (%)

1.1

One Month (%)

-

One Year (%)

-

YTD (%)

1.1

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BSE LargeMid (60:40) LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Ashok Leyland Ltd

174

175

169.45

20,03,151

Asian Paints Ltd

2,755

2,790

2,755

92,434

Bharat Forge Ltd

2,197

2,230.4

2,192.05

28,755

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

850

869.95

849.9

1,59,981

Hero MotoCorp Ltd

5,422

5,459.9

5,390

20,640

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

2,120

2,124.1

2,105

47,825

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

4,000

4,024

3,965

2,44,569

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

3,385.5

3,489.95

3,385.5

1,12,012

MRF Ltd

1,33,500

1,34,641.7

1,33,351.05

283

Reliance Industries Ltd

1,309

1,316.7

1,305.9

19,47,063

SRF Ltd

2,634.5

2,657.9

2,630

5,977

Tata Steel Ltd

189.1

193.5

188.6

11,94,250

Voltas Ltd

1,324.35

1,343.4

1,320

10,515

Titan Company Ltd

4,900

4,903

4,851.75

79,379

State Bank of India

1,036.3

1,051

1,031.7

13,00,993

Shriram Finance Ltd

1,070

1,095

1,052

5,10,991

Bharat Electronics Ltd

388.35

393.9

388

22,89,325

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd

393

398.5

392.25

3,41,033

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

407.6

414

406.45

5,12,134

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

393.2

394.85

390.95

17,77,317

UPL Ltd

625

625

599

88,164

Lupin Ltd

2,376

2,447.95

2,361

1,11,885

Mphasis Ltd

2,417

2,422.2

2,342

12,520

Federal Bank Ltd

362

363.5

357.25

95,095

Bajaj Finance Ltd

1,140.9

1,177.6

1,139.5

19,77,395

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

1,950

1,990

1,935.5

5,32,942

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd

1,591

1,610.3

1,542.35

21,676

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

14,104

14,412

13,903.05

47,334

IndusInd Bank Ltd

1,016.65

1,022.45

1,013.4

47,195

Axis Bank Ltd

1,252

1,255

1,229.65

15,95,813

Indian Bank

837

853.4

837

62,911

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd

240.85

242.55

240.15

4,65,453

Phoenix Mills Ltd

1,913.4

1,933.35

1,885

29,149

NTPC Ltd

347.6

351.45

345.35

1,13,282

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd

1,944.45

1,957

1,822.1

2,59,855

Marico Ltd

875.5

881.2

864.65

1,19,962

Bharti Airtel Ltd

1,951

1,987.95

1,943.4

1,38,264

Persistent Systems Ltd

5,490

5,568

5,319.75

1,36,388

Torrent Power Ltd

1,393.35

1,449.6

1,388

7,213

Alkem Laboratories Ltd

5,683

5,771

5,670.5

1,852

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

2,178.6

2,269.35

2,163

42,768

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd

2,574

2,648.95

2,565

20,480

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

943.7

978.55

938.8

44,550

UltraTech Cement Ltd

11,950

12,050

11,855.2

9,366

Coforge Ltd

1,766.05

1,771

1,720

74,441

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd

2,637

2,724.95

2,632

1,23,137

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

2,065

2,092

2,038.25

1,72,952

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd

1,045

1,058

1,038.45

2,35,731

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

13,800

14,080

13,580.5

70,301

Laurus Labs Ltd

1,811

1,837.5

1,788.75

88,600

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Top NEWS

Closing Bell: SENSEX NIFTY Today | Nifty settles above 24,700 as IT stocks rally; CAS rollout boosts late-session gains

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Indian benchmark indices ended sharply higher on August 3, with the Sensex gaining 544 points and the Nifty closing at 24,774. Strong buying in IT stocks, easing crude oil prices, improving FII sentiment, and the rollout of the new Closing Auction Session (CAS) drove the rally, while investors remained focused on the upcoming RBI policy meeting.

3 Aug 2026|05:57 PM

Closing Bell: Nifty Reclaims 24,250 as IT Rallies for Third Straight Day and FIIs Turn Net Buyers

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Indian stock markets ended sharply higher on July 29, 2026, with the Sensex gaining 888.68 points and the Nifty closing at 24,250.20. The rally was driven by sustained buying in IT stocks, positive FII inflows, lower market volatility, and expectations of an unchanged US Federal Reserve interest rate. Infosys led the IT surge, while broad-based gains across FMCG, Metals, Pharma, and Financials boosted overall market sentiment.

29 Jul 2026|06:14 PM

SENSEX NIFTY Today - IT Stocks Rally as Investors Shift Away from Global AI Selloff Concerns

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Indian stock markets remained flat on Tuesday, but IT stocks surged as investors shifted focus from global AI hardware concerns toward Indian software companies. TCS, Tech Mahindra and HCLTech led the rally.

28 Jul 2026|11:46 AM

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