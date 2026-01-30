₹24,380.65
(54.8)(0.22%)
22 Apr , 2026 | 12:24 PM
Open
₹24,229.6
Prev. Close
₹24,325.85
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹24,209.8
₹24,396.45
Performance
One Week (%)
1.57
One Month (%)
12.17
One Year (%)
15.26
YTD (%)
10.26
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Apollo Tyres Ltd
436.95
444.55
436.75
2,26,160
Ashok Leyland Ltd
180.46
180.7
175.6
98,07,081
Balkrishna Industries Ltd
2,311.9
2,315
2,288.5
28,053
Bharat Forge Ltd
1,914.5
1,925
1,888.1
5,75,616
Exide Industries Ltd
356.8
358.95
332
68,31,676
Eicher Motors Ltd
7,185
7,226.5
7,136.5
2,13,350
Hero MotoCorp Ltd
5,269.5
5,291
5,251.5
1,18,739
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
3,198
3,249.9
3,192
16,73,605
Bosch Ltd
38,180
38,395
37,975
12,438
MRF Ltd
1,37,770
1,40,095
1,37,555
3,230
Schaeffler India Ltd
4,235.4
4,290
4,152
62,643
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd
365.5
366.5
353.4
65,52,265
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
131.79
131.82
124.72
2,50,21,165
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
13,413
13,530
13,325
2,30,474
TVS Motor Company Ltd
3,710.5
3,770.5
3,708.8
1,86,425
Uno Minda Ltd
1,146.4
1,151
1,136.2
3,22,137
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
506.25
507
502
3,14,903
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
2,693.5
2,707.9
2,650.6
11,48,316
Hyundai Motor India Ltd
1,873.9
1,880.9
1,862.2
2,45,219
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
593.05
594
580.1
8,04,021
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd
1,593
1,598.5
1,582
8,76,019
GMR Airports Ltd
97.75
97.92
96.94
49,87,033
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd
557.4
561.75
555.3
4,49,138
Bajaj Auto Ltd
9,749
9,790.5
9,721.5
1,38,723
Interglobe Aviation Ltd
4,684.4
4,713.3
4,625
5,19,248
Tube Investments of India Ltd
2,990.8
2,995
2,885.3
2,60,144
Eternal Ltd
260.47
261.5
256.29
1,94,15,863
Swiggy Ltd
291.75
291.95
282.45
61,51,065
Delhivery Ltd
461.1
474.15
452.45
25,75,706
Tata Motors Ltd
448
449.9
440.6
51,41,644
Invest wise with Expert advice
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28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM
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