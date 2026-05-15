15 May 2026 | 05:27 PM

Indian benchmark indices ended slightly lower on May 15, 2026, amid record rupee weakness, surging crude oil prices, and cautious global sentiment. While IT, FMCG, and Pharma sectors provided support, heavy selling in Metal, Defence, PSU Bank, Realty, and Oil & Gas stocks kept markets under pressure. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Kirloskar Oil Engines emerged among key gainers after strong quarterly earnings, while Voltas declined sharply on margin pressure concerns.