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LEAD

15 May, 2026 | 01:34 PM
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SymbolLEAD
Last Traded Price207.4
Last Traded Date15-May-2026
UnitKGS
Open207.4
Previous Close210.05
ExchangeMCX
Chg (%)-0.71
High208.55
Low-
Value (Rs)51,98,000
Volume (Nos)5
CategoryMetals
Open Interest3
Price Diff(Change)-1.50
Expiry Date31-Jul-2026

Commodity News

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Closing Bell: Nifty Ends Marginally Lower as Rupee Hits Record Low of 96 and Crude Surges Above $108

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15 May 2026|05:27 PM

Indian benchmark indices ended slightly lower on May 15, 2026, amid record rupee weakness, surging crude oil prices, and cautious global sentiment. While IT, FMCG, and Pharma sectors provided support, heavy selling in Metal, Defence, PSU Bank, Realty, and Oil & Gas stocks kept markets under pressure. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Kirloskar Oil Engines emerged among key gainers after strong quarterly earnings, while Voltas declined sharply on margin pressure concerns.

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TOP Gainers

Last Updated on: 15 May, 2026 | 02:42 PM

Commodity
Change (%)

Crude oil

15 May 2026

+3.47(0%)

Crude Oil Mini

15 May 2026

+3.29(0%)

Crude Oil Mini

15 May 2026

+2.33(0%)

TOP Losers

Last Updated on: 15 May, 2026 | 02:42 PM

Commodity
Change (%)

Menthaoil

15 May 2026

-0.08(0%)

NATGASMINI

15 May 2026

-0.25(0%)

Lead

15 May 2026

-0.49(0%)

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