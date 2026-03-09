Indian equities started the week on a weak note as the Nifty 50 fell below its key support level and the Sensex dropped over 2,000 points. Rising crude oil prices, escalating Middle East tensions, and global macroeconomic concerns weighed heavily on investor sentiment.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Last Updated on: 09 March, 2026 | 09:36 AM
Commodity
Change (%)
Crude Oil Mini
09 Mar 2026
+23.99(0%)
Crude oil
09 Mar 2026
+16.51(0%)
Crude Oil Mini
09 Mar 2026
+16.12(0%)
Last Updated on: 09 March, 2026 | 09:36 AM
Commodity
Change (%)
Lead Mini
09 Mar 2026
-0.15(0%)
Lead
09 Mar 2026
-0.15(0%)
Gold Guinea
09 Mar 2026
-0.22(0%)
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.