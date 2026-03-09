iifl-logo

NICKEL

09 March, 2026 | 07:15 PM
Trade

GET QUOTES

No Record Found
SymbolNICKEL
Last Traded Price1,589
Last Traded Date09-Mar-2026
UnitKGS
Open1,589
Previous Close1,618.8
ExchangeMCX
Chg (%)3.78
High1,680
Low-
Value (Rs)32,69,000
Volume (Nos)8
CategoryMetals
Open Interest4
Price Diff(Change)61.20
Expiry Date20-May-2026

Commodity News

Latest Blogs

Stock Market Live : Nifty slips below 24k mark

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Mar 2026|01:11 PM

Indian equities started the week on a weak note as the Nifty 50 fell below its key support level and the Sensex dropped over 2,000 points. Rising crude oil prices, escalating Middle East tensions, and global macroeconomic concerns weighed heavily on investor sentiment.

Read More

More News

QUICK LINKS

OverviewMCXNCDEXMCX GainersMCX Losers
MCX HighsNCDEX LowsLive Spot Prices Commodity TrendsMCX Closing Price
NCDEX Closing PriceMCX Top Traded VolumesNCDEX Top Traded VolumesMCX Advances & DeclinesNCDEX Advances & Declines

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Download IIFL Capital App
Download IIFL Capital App

TOP Gainers

Last Updated on: 10 March, 2026 | 01:48 AM

Commodity
Change (%)

Crude oil

10 Mar 2026

+14.02(0%)

Crude Oil Mini

10 Mar 2026

+13.84(0%)

Crude oil

10 Mar 2026

+13.55(0%)

TOP Losers

Last Updated on: 10 March, 2026 | 01:48 AM

Commodity
Change (%)

Gold Guinea

10 Mar 2026

-0.12(0%)

Lead Mini

10 Mar 2026

-0.15(0%)

Lead Mini

10 Mar 2026

-0.34(0%)

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.