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SILVER100

02 June, 2026 | 02:36 PM
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SymbolSILVER100
Last Traded Price2,884
Last Traded Date02-Jun-2026
UnitGRMS
Open2,884
Previous Close2,884
ExchangeMCX
Chg (%)0.94
High2,940
Low-
Value (Rs)8,44,000
Volume (Nos)29
CategoryBullion
Open Interest40
Price Diff(Change)27.00
Expiry Date30-Sept-2026

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Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex end in green as IT Sector Sparks Rally Amid Positive Global Technology Cues

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2 Jun 2026|04:49 PM

Indian benchmark indices rebounded on June 2, 2026, ending a four-session losing streak as a powerful rally in IT stocks lifted market sentiment. Nifty IT surged over 4%, supported by AI-driven growth expectations, positive global technology cues, and strong buying in large-cap tech stocks such as TCS, Infosys, and HCL Technologies. While consumer sectors also advanced, banking and financial stocks remained under pressure amid concerns over rising crude oil prices and inflation risks.

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Last Updated on: 02 June, 2026 | 02:49 PM

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