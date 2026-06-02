2 Jun 2026 | 04:49 PM

Indian benchmark indices rebounded on June 2, 2026, ending a four-session losing streak as a powerful rally in IT stocks lifted market sentiment. Nifty IT surged over 4%, supported by AI-driven growth expectations, positive global technology cues, and strong buying in large-cap tech stocks such as TCS, Infosys, and HCL Technologies. While consumer sectors also advanced, banking and financial stocks remained under pressure amid concerns over rising crude oil prices and inflation risks.