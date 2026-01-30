10 Feb 2026 | 07:10 PM

Fractal Analytics Limited is entering the capital markets at a pivotal moment for enterprise AI adoption. Operating at the intersection of advanced analytics, AI platforms, and decision intelligence, the company has delivered strong revenue growth and a sharp turnaround in profitability. This blog takes a closer look at Fractal Analytics’ IPO, including its business model, valuation, industry outlook, peer comparison, and key takeaways from the RHP to help investors assess the long-term opportunity and associated risks.