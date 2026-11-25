Indian stock markets rallied over 1.5% on November 25, with the Sensex gaining 1,530 points and the Nifty reclaiming 25,800. Banking and IT stocks led the gains, supported by foreign fund inflows and lower crude oil prices.Read More
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Last Updated on: 25 November, 2026 | 11:18 AM
Commodity
Change (%)
Guar Gum5
25 Nov 2026
+1.57(0%)
PEPPER
25 Nov 2026
+0.66(0%)
Castor
25 Nov 2026
+0.59(0%)
Last Updated on: 25 November, 2026 | 11:18 AM
Commodity
Change (%)
Turmeric
25 Nov 2026
-0.03(0%)
Guarseed10
25 Nov 2026
-0.26(0%)
Guar Gum5
25 Nov 2026
-0.4(0%)
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