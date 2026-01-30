₹21,279.25
(4)(0.01%)
22 Apr , 2026 | 12:24 PM
Open
₹21,251.85
Prev. Close
₹21,275.25
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹21,189.8
₹21,349.25
Performance
One Week (%)
2.41
One Month (%)
16.65
One Year (%)
30.17
YTD (%)
13.98
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Max Financial Services Ltd
1,622.5
1,656.6
1,621.1
2,58,625
Federal Bank Ltd
296.95
298.4
295
23,96,116
LIC Housing Finance Ltd
560.9
568.55
556.25
9,20,285
IndusInd Bank Ltd
869.45
870.85
851
9,45,007
Bank of India
153.23
154.34
149.18
81,53,147
RBL Bank Ltd
320.7
323.75
318.5
22,36,240
Indian Bank
927.6
933.85
921.05
9,51,487
Manappuram Finance Ltd
293.5
293.8
281.3
38,19,398
Life Insurance Corporation of India
823.2
826.7
819.5
5,90,743
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd
199.81
199.9
197.04
16,08,512
PNB Housing Finance Ltd
989
1,001.3
978
28,24,374
Central Depository Services (India) Ltd
1,330.3
1,367.2
1,325
16,47,171
SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd
686.75
689.2
675.5
7,14,637
BSE Ltd
3,518.4
3,529.9
3,495.5
11,28,986
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd
541.65
554.4
539.35
8,63,583
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd
1,821.1
1,840.1
1,820.2
2,84,208
Yes Bank Ltd
20.02
20.08
19.67
5,97,05,101
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd
2,785.4
2,834.8
2,768.5
18,64,511
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd
1,047.55
1,054.4
1,032.05
11,68,282
Angel One Ltd
325.1
330.23
323.21
75,52,198
One 97 Communications Ltd
1,168
1,173.95
1,156.5
4,78,413
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd
350.55
350.8
345.9
17,47,986
L&T Finance Ltd
293.08
295.29
291.3
12,51,720
PB Fintech Ltd
1,626.2
1,644.6
1,603.3
8,29,841
Computer Age Management Services Ltd
752.15
755.95
742.95
4,19,258
IDFC First Bank Ltd
68.18
68.41
67.6
88,79,797
360 ONE WAM Ltd
1,055.45
1,123.8
1,042
37,88,002
Bandhan Bank Ltd
174.28
175.4
171.58
48,14,665
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd
126.03
126.85
125.36
24,80,446
KFin Technologies Ltd
988.8
1,006
980
4,22,587
Invest wise with Expert advice
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29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM
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28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM
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