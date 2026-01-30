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Nifty MidSmall Financial Services

Nifty MS Fin SHARE PRICE

21,279.25

(4)negative-bottom arrow(0.01%)

22 Apr , 2026 | 12:24 PM

Open

21,251.85

Prev. Close

21,275.25

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

21,189.8

Select price range

21,349.25

Performance

One Week (%)

2.41

One Month (%)

16.65

One Year (%)

30.17

YTD (%)

13.98

Invest wise with Expert advice

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Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Nifty MS Fin LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Max Financial Services Ltd

1,622.5

1,656.6

1,621.1

2,58,625

Federal Bank Ltd

296.95

298.4

295

23,96,116

LIC Housing Finance Ltd

560.9

568.55

556.25

9,20,285

IndusInd Bank Ltd

869.45

870.85

851

9,45,007

Bank of India

153.23

154.34

149.18

81,53,147

RBL Bank Ltd

320.7

323.75

318.5

22,36,240

Indian Bank

927.6

933.85

921.05

9,51,487

Manappuram Finance Ltd

293.5

293.8

281.3

38,19,398

Life Insurance Corporation of India

823.2

826.7

819.5

5,90,743

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd

199.81

199.9

197.04

16,08,512

PNB Housing Finance Ltd

989

1,001.3

978

28,24,374

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd

1,330.3

1,367.2

1,325

16,47,171

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd

686.75

689.2

675.5

7,14,637

BSE Ltd

3,518.4

3,529.9

3,495.5

11,28,986

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd

541.65

554.4

539.35

8,63,583

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd

1,821.1

1,840.1

1,820.2

2,84,208

Yes Bank Ltd

20.02

20.08

19.67

5,97,05,101

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd

2,785.4

2,834.8

2,768.5

18,64,511

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd

1,047.55

1,054.4

1,032.05

11,68,282

Angel One Ltd

325.1

330.23

323.21

75,52,198

One 97 Communications Ltd

1,168

1,173.95

1,156.5

4,78,413

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd

350.55

350.8

345.9

17,47,986

L&T Finance Ltd

293.08

295.29

291.3

12,51,720

PB Fintech Ltd

1,626.2

1,644.6

1,603.3

8,29,841

Computer Age Management Services Ltd

752.15

755.95

742.95

4,19,258

IDFC First Bank Ltd

68.18

68.41

67.6

88,79,797

360 ONE WAM Ltd

1,055.45

1,123.8

1,042

37,88,002

Bandhan Bank Ltd

174.28

175.4

171.58

48,14,665

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd

126.03

126.85

125.36

24,80,446

KFin Technologies Ltd

988.8

1,006

980

4,22,587

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Top NEWS

Top Stocks for Today - 30th January 2026

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC Limited, Dabur India, Swiggy Limited, etc.

30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 29th January 2026

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Lodha Developers, Shilpa Medicare, etc.

29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 28th January 2026

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Life Insurance Corporation, etc.

28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM

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