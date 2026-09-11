Indian stock markets came under pressure on September 11 as the Sensex fell over 400 points and the Nifty slipped below 23,300. Realty and metal stocks led the decline, while rising bond yields, crude oil prices and Fed rate-hike expectations weighed on investor sentiment.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Last Updated on: 11 September, 2026 | 03:37 PM
Commodity
Change (%)
Turmeric
11 Sep 2026
+2.53(0%)
Guar Gum5
11 Sep 2026
+2.08(0%)
Guarseed10
11 Sep 2026
+1.94(0%)
Last Updated on: 11 September, 2026 | 03:37 PM
Commodity
Change (%)
PEPPER
11 Sep 2026
-0.19(0%)
PEPPER
11 Sep 2026
-0.54(0%)
RAINMUMBAI
11 Sep 2026
-1.16(0%)
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.