iifl-logo

COTWASOIL

Trade

GET QUOTES

No Record Found
Symbol-
Last Traded Price-
Last Traded Date-
Unit-
Open-
Previous Close-
ExchangeNCDEX
Chg (%)-
High-
Low-
Value (Rs)-
Volume (Nos)-
Category-
Open Interest-
Price Diff(Change)-
Expiry Date-

Commodity News

Latest Blogs

Nifty Sensex Today: Markets start on a declining note. Sensex down by more than 400 points, Nifty nears 23,300

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Sep 2026|11:19 AM

Indian stock markets came under pressure on September 11 as the Sensex fell over 400 points and the Nifty slipped below 23,300. Realty and metal stocks led the decline, while rising bond yields, crude oil prices and Fed rate-hike expectations weighed on investor sentiment.

Read More

More Blogs

QUICK LINKS

OverviewMCXNCDEXMCX GainersMCX Losers
MCX HighsNCDEX LowsLive Spot Prices Commodity TrendsMCX Closing Price
NCDEX Closing PriceMCX Top Traded VolumesNCDEX Top Traded VolumesMCX Advances & DeclinesNCDEX Advances & Declines

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Download IIFL Capital App
Download IIFL Capital App

TOP Gainers

Last Updated on: 11 September, 2026 | 03:37 PM

Commodity
Change (%)

Turmeric

11 Sep 2026

+2.53(0%)

Guar Gum5

11 Sep 2026

+2.08(0%)

Guarseed10

11 Sep 2026

+1.94(0%)

TOP Losers

Last Updated on: 11 September, 2026 | 03:37 PM

Commodity
Change (%)

PEPPER

11 Sep 2026

-0.19(0%)

PEPPER

11 Sep 2026

-0.54(0%)

RAINMUMBAI

11 Sep 2026

-1.16(0%)

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.