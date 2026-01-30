₹2,830.79
(70.55)(2.55%)
15 Apr , 2026 | 03:59 PM
Open
₹2,803.85
Prev. Close
₹2,760.24
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹2,802.03
₹2,835.73
Performance
One Week (%)
3.57
One Month (%)
6.04
One Year (%)
4.19
YTD (%)
5.21
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Tata Communications Ltd
1,540.3
1,567.1
1,520.3
15,796
Bharti Hexacom Ltd
1,546.15
1,566.6
1,525.2
38,979
Bharti Airtel Ltd
1,858.5
1,890
1,853.9
2,32,197
Info Edge (India) Ltd
1,023.95
1,030.45
995.35
49,690
BLS International Services Ltd
292
294.65
287.95
79,907
Vodafone Idea Ltd
9.45
9.49
9.32
3,13,69,538
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd
553.35
557
545.35
1,29,155
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd
2,850.7
2,889
2,812.3
3,74,223
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
789
798.25
771.25
88,471
Tejas Networks Ltd
449.9
455.75
446.25
1,75,442
Angel One Ltd
297.65
298.9
286.35
11,73,719
One 97 Communications Ltd
1,139.4
1,145.5
1,126.05
1,56,739
PB Fintech Ltd
1,482
1,498.65
1,465
7,31,295
Computer Age Management Services Ltd
727
729.95
712.45
73,801
Eternal Ltd
246.5
248.3
240
12,14,505
Swiggy Ltd
272.45
274.7
268.15
5,02,937
Indiamart Intermesh Ltd
2,119.95
2,140
2,095
1,64,770
TBO Tek Ltd
1,220.5
1,235.45
1,175
17,438
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd
132.7
133.1
130.4
8,91,411
KFin Technologies Ltd
933
936.6
907.6
75,896
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
262.9
263.7
258.9
18,62,305
Invest wise with Expert advice
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC Limited, Dabur India, Swiggy Limited, etc.
30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Lodha Developers, Shilpa Medicare, etc.
29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Life Insurance Corporation, etc.
28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM
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