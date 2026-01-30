Fractal Analytics Limited is entering the capital markets at a pivotal moment for enterprise AI adoption. Operating at the intersection of advanced analytics, AI platforms, and decision intelligence, the company has delivered strong revenue growth and a sharp turnaround in profitability. This blog takes a closer look at Fractal Analytics’ IPO, including its business model, valuation, industry outlook, peer comparison, and key takeaways from the RHP to help investors assess the long-term opportunity and associated risks.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Last Updated on: 10 February, 2026 | 06:38 PM
Commodity
Change (%)
Castor
10 Feb 2026
+1.28(0%)
Castor
10 Feb 2026
+0.92(0%)
10 Feb 2026
+0.87(0%)
Last Updated on: 10 February, 2026 | 06:38 PM
Commodity
Change (%)
10 Feb 2026
-0.02(0%)
Guar Gum5
10 Feb 2026
-0.35(0%)
10 Feb 2026
-0.43(0%)
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.