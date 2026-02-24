After a sharp 400-point decline in Nifty, Indian markets may see relief as GIFT Nifty indicates a gap-up opening. Falling crude oil prices and hopes of easing US–Iran tensions are supporting global market sentiment.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Last Updated on: 10 March, 2026 | 03:02 PM
Commodity
Change (%)
Jeera
10 Mar 2026
+2.08(0%)
Jeera
10 Mar 2026
+1.8(0%)
10 Mar 2026
+1.49(0%)
Last Updated on: 10 March, 2026 | 03:02 PM
Commodity
Change (%)
Castor
10 Mar 2026
-0.17(0%)
Castor
10 Mar 2026
-0.17(0%)
Guarseed10
10 Mar 2026
-0.18(0%)
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.