Sensex and Nifty 50 remain under pressure on August 19, 2026, extending their losing streak amid rising crude oil prices, Strait of Hormuz tensions, higher US Treasury yields, rupee weakness and continued FPI concerns.Read More
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Last Updated on: 01 September, 2026 | 07:04 AM
Commodity
Change (%)
Cotton Seed OilCake
01 Sep 2026
+0.89(0%)
PEPPER
01 Sep 2026
+0.31(0%)
Guarseed10
01 Sep 2026
+0.1(0%)
Last Updated on: 01 September, 2026 | 07:04 AM
Commodity
Change (%)
PEPPER
01 Sep 2026
-0.06(0%)
Cotton Seed OilCake
01 Sep 2026
-0.15(0%)
Guar Gum5
01 Sep 2026
-0.23(0%)
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