iifl-logo

BSE Capital Markets & Insurance

BSE CM&Insurance SHARE PRICE

2,394.77

(-24.96)negative-bottom arrow(-1.03%)

22 Apr , 2026 | 12:34 PM

Open

2,418.49

Prev. Close

2,419.73

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

2,392.58

Select price range

2,427.48

Performance

One Week (%)

0.59

One Month (%)

13.96

One Year (%)

18.88

YTD (%)

12.8

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

BSE CM&Insurance LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Max Financial Services Ltd

1,621.1

1,654.3

1,621.05

22,737

General Insurance Corporation of India

399.75

402.4

395.05

21,936

Life Insurance Corporation of India

824

827.75

819.45

60,436

New India Assurance Company Ltd

163.2

164.9

162.85

8,749

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd

1,045.75

1,064.35

1,040.15

1,30,009

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd

1,025.05

1,050

1,023.05

10,070

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd

2,791.1

2,812.8

2,760

24,058

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd

605.45

617.15

604.4

2,37,019

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd

541.75

553.85

539.3

19,965

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd

1,884.95

1,930

1,880.05

2,17,323

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd

1,818.2

1,840.2

1,815.8

10,555

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd

1,065.7

1,082

1,055.3

8,127

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd

2,793

2,834.95

2,768.85

4,45,369

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

1,378.2

1,403.2

1,376.15

13,707

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

817.95

827.15

814.8

39,282

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd

509.55

515.8

507.25

8,255

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd

80.4

81.3

80.06

63,015

Angel One Ltd

325.05

330.1

323.45

3,03,175

Computer Age Management Services Ltd

753.65

755.15

743.6

24,927

360 ONE WAM Ltd

1,051.15

1,125.95

1,043.1

16,68,810

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd

3,657.1

3,668.6

3,622.05

4,701

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd

126.3

126.95

125.45

1,79,564

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd

322.75

327.85

320.35

6,696

KFin Technologies Ltd

989.7

1,005.1

980

18,130

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Top NEWS

Top Stocks for Today - 30th January 2026

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC Limited, Dabur India, Swiggy Limited, etc.

30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 29th January 2026

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Lodha Developers, Shilpa Medicare, etc.

29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 28th January 2026

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Life Insurance Corporation, etc.

28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM

Download IIFL Capital App

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More
Became Our Partner Today
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.