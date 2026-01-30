₹2,394.77
(-24.96)(-1.03%)
22 Apr , 2026 | 12:34 PM
Open
₹2,418.49
Prev. Close
₹2,419.73
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹2,392.58
₹2,427.48
Performance
One Week (%)
0.59
One Month (%)
13.96
One Year (%)
18.88
YTD (%)
12.8
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Max Financial Services Ltd
1,621.1
1,654.3
1,621.05
22,737
General Insurance Corporation of India
399.75
402.4
395.05
21,936
Life Insurance Corporation of India
824
827.75
819.45
60,436
New India Assurance Company Ltd
163.2
164.9
162.85
8,749
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd
1,045.75
1,064.35
1,040.15
1,30,009
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd
1,025.05
1,050
1,023.05
10,070
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd
2,791.1
2,812.8
2,760
24,058
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
605.45
617.15
604.4
2,37,019
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd
541.75
553.85
539.3
19,965
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
1,884.95
1,930
1,880.05
2,17,323
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd
1,818.2
1,840.2
1,815.8
10,555
UTI Asset Management Company Ltd
1,065.7
1,082
1,055.3
8,127
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd
2,793
2,834.95
2,768.85
4,45,369
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
1,378.2
1,403.2
1,376.15
13,707
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
817.95
827.15
814.8
39,282
Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd
509.55
515.8
507.25
8,255
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd
80.4
81.3
80.06
63,015
Angel One Ltd
325.05
330.1
323.45
3,03,175
Computer Age Management Services Ltd
753.65
755.15
743.6
24,927
360 ONE WAM Ltd
1,051.15
1,125.95
1,043.1
16,68,810
Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd
3,657.1
3,668.6
3,622.05
4,701
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd
126.3
126.95
125.45
1,79,564
Go Digit General Insurance Ltd
322.75
327.85
320.35
6,696
KFin Technologies Ltd
989.7
1,005.1
980
18,130
Invest wise with Expert advice
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC Limited, Dabur India, Swiggy Limited, etc.
30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Lodha Developers, Shilpa Medicare, etc.
29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Life Insurance Corporation, etc.
28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM
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