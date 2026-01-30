₹15,200.65
(101.04)(0.66%)
22 Apr , 2026 | 12:24 PM
Open
₹15,081.25
Prev. Close
₹15,099.6
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹15,060.2
₹15,215.95
Performance
One Week (%)
3.79
One Month (%)
13.12
One Year (%)
-4.87
YTD (%)
10.7
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Asian Paints Ltd
2,558
2,564.7
2,500
5,22,900
Britannia Industries Ltd
5,778.5
5,924
5,745
2,81,369
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
2,117.3
2,137
2,093.9
1,41,764
Nestle India Ltd
1,412.4
1,425.2
1,386
58,19,429
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
2,400.7
2,408
2,310.4
29,63,822
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
660.45
666.05
657.5
9,60,789
ITC Ltd
306.6
310.55
305.7
1,31,77,711
Trent Ltd
4,420.1
4,498
4,336.6
16,88,774
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
1,188.8
1,189.2
1,139.8
25,03,783
Voltas Ltd
1,493.3
1,493.8
1,455
5,10,348
Titan Company Ltd
4,456.4
4,492
4,445.2
2,78,259
Tata Communications Ltd
1,501.3
1,528
1,498.3
2,01,978
Havells India Ltd
1,329.4
1,339.4
1,326
3,65,293
Dabur India Ltd
460.7
462.3
450.75
11,23,717
United Spirits Ltd
1,395.1
1,400.8
1,354.6
9,76,237
Page Industries Ltd
37,975
38,150
37,760
20,055
Marico Ltd
775.4
776.5
758.45
7,60,531
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd
482.8
485.5
473.3
23,77,416
Bharti Airtel Ltd
1,839.8
1,857.9
1,835
24,72,787
Info Edge (India) Ltd
1,051.35
1,077.6
1,045.5
9,39,815
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
1,146
1,147.8
1,116.9
8,80,514
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd
557.4
561.75
555.3
4,49,138
Varun Beverages Ltd
496.75
498.7
484.35
67,32,680
Interglobe Aviation Ltd
4,684.4
4,713.3
4,625
5,19,248
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
11,292
11,355
11,215.5
2,79,542
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
4,612.5
4,613.6
4,532.1
1,41,349
Eternal Ltd
260.47
261.5
256.29
1,94,15,863
Swiggy Ltd
291.75
291.95
282.45
61,51,065
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
261.78
266.49
261.29
31,18,749
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd
124
124.48
122.64
50,32,561
Invest wise with Expert advice
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29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM
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28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM
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