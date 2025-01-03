Stocks Under 1000 Rs.

Stocks under Rs 1000, as the phrase suggests, are those stocks that have a current market price of Rs 1000 or less. Through our rigorous analysis and coverage, at IIFL Capital, we have a range of stocks , under Rs 1000, that you can invest in, and gain superior returns.
Name
Current Price
Mar.Cap
52W H
52W L
Jet Airways (India) Ltd
34.16
388.06
65.9
34
Gold Rock Investments Ltd
11.57
0.91
11.57
11.57
Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup
381.75
391.94
430
113.35
Carnation Industries Ltd
14.05
4.86
14.05
5.97
Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd
32.16
30.84
33.16
17.5
Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd
11.07
5.63
20.12
8.27
Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd
240.15
138.09
250.05
63.18
Blueblood Ventures Ltd
11.07
3.32
0
0
Binny Mills Ltd
208.05
66.37
0
155
Kanel Industries Ltd
2.25
4.14
2.25
1.14
Name
LTP
% Change
Volume
Market Cap (in Cr)
SBI Nifty 1D Rate ETF
1,000
0
6,953
121.58
HDFC Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF
1,000
0
19,473
42.58
DSP BlackRock Liquid ETF
1,000
0
7,69,442
1,387.33
Nippon India ETF Nifty 1D Rate Liquid BeES
1,000
0
1,24,14,377
12,062.9
UTV Software Communications Ltd
1,000
-7.7
50
5,166.37
Mirae Asset Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF
999.99
0
12,50,031
60.01
Aditya Birla Sun Life Crisil Liquid Overnight ETF
999.99
0
16,510
82.92
ICICI Prudential S&P BSE Liquid Rate ETF
999.99
0
6,59,966
3,025.13
IndusInd Bank Ltd
997.9
0.66
58,95,486
77,741.57
NESCO Ltd
995.6
0.82
57,563
7,014.99
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
