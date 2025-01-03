iifl-logo-icon 1
Stocks Under 1000 Rs.

Last Updated On 06-Jan-2025

Stocks under Rs 1000, as the phrase suggests, are those stocks that have a current market price of Rs 1000 or less. Through our rigorous analysis and coverage, at IIFL Capital, we have a range of stocks , under Rs 1000, that you can invest in, and gain superior returns.

Stocks Under ₹1000

Name
Current Price
Mar.Cap
52W H
52W L

Jet Airways (India) Ltd

34.16

388.06

65.9

34

Gold Rock Investments Ltd

11.57

0.91

11.57

11.57

Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup

381.75

391.94

430

113.35

Carnation Industries Ltd

14.05

4.86

14.05

5.97

Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd

32.16

30.84

33.16

17.5

Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd

11.07

5.63

20.12

8.27

Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd

240.15

138.09

250.05

63.18

Blueblood Ventures Ltd

11.07

3.32

0

0

Binny Mills Ltd

208.05

66.37

0

155

Kanel Industries Ltd

2.25

4.14

2.25

1.14

List Of Shares Below ₹1000

NSE

BSE

Name
LTP
% Change
Volume
Market Cap (in Cr)

SBI Nifty 1D Rate ETF

1,000

0

6,953

121.58

HDFC Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF

1,000

0

19,473

42.58

DSP BlackRock Liquid ETF

1,000

0

7,69,442

1,387.33

Nippon India ETF Nifty 1D Rate Liquid BeES

1,000

0

1,24,14,377

12,062.9

UTV Software Communications Ltd

1,000

-7.7

50

5,166.37

Mirae Asset Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF

999.99

0

12,50,031

60.01

Aditya Birla Sun Life Crisil Liquid Overnight ETF

999.99

0

16,510

82.92

ICICI Prudential S&P BSE Liquid Rate ETF

999.99

0

6,59,966

3,025.13

IndusInd Bank Ltd

997.9

0.66

58,95,486

77,741.57

NESCO Ltd

995.6

0.82

57,563

7,014.99

TOP NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

