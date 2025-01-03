Stocks Under 10 Rs.

Stocks under Rs 10, as the phrase suggests, are those stocks that have a current market price of Rs 10 or less. Through our rigorous analysis and coverage, at IIFL Capital, we have a range of stocks , under Rs 10, that you can invest in, and gain superior returns.
Name
Current Price
Mar.Cap
52W H
52W L
Kanel Industries Ltd
2.25
4.14
2.25
1.14
Goldline International Finvest Ltd
0.61
31.78
0
0.57
Shri Mahalaxmi Agricultural Developments Ltd
3.42
6.95
0
0
Dwitiya Trading Ltd
2.4
6.01
0
0
Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy Ltd
0.43
3.01
0
0
Hind Commerce Ltd
3.81
1.14
1,000
940
Achal Investments Ltd
0.28
1.77
0
0
Callista Industries Ltd
8.33
2.54
0
0
Kalpa Commercial Ltd
1.71
1.75
0
0
Sagar Soya Products Ltd
2.58
0.93
2.58
1.08
Invest wise with Expert advice
Name
LTP
% Change
Volume
Market Cap (in Cr)
JSW ISPAT Steel Ltd(Merged)
9.95
0
1,29,40,583
2,504.25
Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd
9.94
-3.68
3,49,370
124.21
Unitech Ltd
9.92
2.16
32,08,364
2,595.37
Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd
9.9
1.54
1,47,000
14.39
Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty PSE ETF
9.87
0.92
2,73,929
39.68
Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd
9.83
-2.58
1,06,518
119.13
Oriental Trimex Ltd
9.8
0.1
2,16,568
72.04
Corporation Bank(Merged)
9.8
-4.39
7,73,913
5,874.3
LCC Infotech Ltd
9.76
4.83
2,05,399
123.56
Univa Foods Ltd
9.68
0
1,817
13.86
Invest wise with Expert advice
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.