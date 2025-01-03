Stocks Under 50 Rs.

Stocks under Rs 50, as the phrase suggests, are those stocks that have a current market price of Rs 50 or less. Through our rigorous analysis and coverage, at IIFL Capital, we have a range of stocks , under Rs 50, that you can invest in, and gain superior returns.
Name
Current Price
Mar.Cap
52W H
52W L
Jet Airways (India) Ltd
34.16
388.06
65.9
34
Gold Rock Investments Ltd
11.57
0.91
11.57
11.57
Carnation Industries Ltd
14.05
4.86
14.05
5.97
Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd
32.16
30.84
33.16
17.5
Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd
11.07
5.63
20.12
8.27
Blueblood Ventures Ltd
11.07
3.32
0
0
Kanel Industries Ltd
2.25
4.14
2.25
1.14
Union Quality Plastics Ltd
11.77
8.15
17.13
10.65
Mega Fin (India) Ltd
13.06
10.68
13.06
9
Goldline International Finvest Ltd
0.61
31.78
0
0.57
Name
LTP
% Change
Volume
Market Cap (in Cr)
Aro Granite Industries Ltd
49.87
0.54
13,797
76.3
Tarapur Transformers Ltd
49.86
1.98
46,453
97.23
Crop Life Science Ltd
49.5
-0.2
10,000
84.84
Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd
49.5
0.41
10,000
122.94
Tantia Constructions Ltd
49.5
-2.75
4,69,707
767.25
Tunwal E-Motors Ltd
49.35
-1.3
1,22,000
272.91
Atlantaa Ltd
49.26
1.25
19,534
401.47
Punjab & Sind Bank
49.25
1.21
11,51,429
33,380.6
Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd
49.15
1.97
44,000
44.1
Artemis Global Life Sciences Ltd((Merged)
49.05
-4.01
5,489
324.65
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
