Stocks Under 100 Rs.

Stocks under Rs 100, as the phrase suggests, are those stocks that have a current market price of Rs 100 or less. Through our rigorous analysis and coverage, at IIFL Capital, we have a range of stocks , under Rs 100, that you can invest in, and gain superior returns.
Name
Current Price
Mar.Cap
52W H
52W L
Jet Airways (India) Ltd
34.16
388.06
65.9
34
Gold Rock Investments Ltd
11.57
0.91
11.57
11.57
Carnation Industries Ltd
14.05
4.86
14.05
5.97
Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd
32.16
30.84
33.16
17.5
Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd
11.07
5.63
20.12
8.27
Blueblood Ventures Ltd
11.07
3.32
0
0
Kanel Industries Ltd
2.25
4.14
2.25
1.14
Union Quality Plastics Ltd
11.77
8.15
17.13
10.65
Mega Fin (India) Ltd
13.06
10.68
13.06
9
Goldline International Finvest Ltd
0.61
31.78
0
0.57
Name
LTP
% Change
Volume
Market Cap (in Cr)
Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd
99.91
0.13
4,111
215.41
GHCL Textiles Ltd
99.79
-0.18
1,98,291
953.85
Madhyam Agrivet Industries Ltd
99.6
-0.1
1,36,205
972.85
Banka Bioloo Ltd
99.31
-0.57
9,411
107.72
JTL Industries Ltd
99.28
0.62
15,14,195
3,792.91
The Byke Hospitality Ltd
98.74
3.41
91,939
516.21
ROX Hi-Tech Ltd
98.7
2.23
2,75,200
225.39
International Constructions Ltd
98.7
0
827
35.83
Quicktouch Technologies Ltd
98.45
4.96
19,500
62.26
Archidply Decor Ltd
98.4
-0.99
7,867
54.77
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
