₹9,879.2
(-2,863.85)(-22.47%)
22 Apr , 2026 | 12:24 PM
Open
₹9,900.5
Prev. Close
₹12,743.05
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹9,861.3
₹9,918.9
Performance
One Week (%)
31.29
One Month (%)
42.89
One Year (%)
26.37
YTD (%)
9.61
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Asian Paints Ltd
2,558
2,564.7
2,500
5,22,900
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
2,117.3
2,137
2,093.9
1,41,764
Nestle India Ltd
1,412.4
1,425.2
1,386
58,19,429
Hero MotoCorp Ltd
5,269.5
5,291
5,251.5
1,18,739
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
2,400.7
2,408
2,310.4
29,63,822
ITC Ltd
306.6
310.55
305.7
1,31,77,711
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd
1,973.2
1,999.9
1,968.8
1,32,836
Cummins India Ltd
5,181.4
5,201
5,079.4
2,39,701
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd
881.55
888
777.5
1,53,83,420
Bharat Electronics Ltd
448.75
451.85
444.7
73,21,041
Karur Vysya Bank Ltd
299.45
299.65
289.6
25,84,501
Infosys Ltd
1,257.5
1,297.7
1,255.9
1,30,28,562
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
2,511.4
2,580
2,508.8
27,02,214
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
13,413
13,530
13,325
2,30,474
HCL Technologies Ltd
1,284.8
1,358
1,284
2,27,42,391
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
2,120
2,125.5
2,101.6
1,34,701
Marico Ltd
775.4
776.5
758.45
7,60,531
Cyient Ltd
958.3
965.05
947.1
1,69,859
Tech Mahindra Ltd
1,408
1,476.5
1,406.4
39,90,046
Persistent Systems Ltd
5,055
5,262
5,033.9
14,50,877
Central Depository Services (India) Ltd
1,330.3
1,367.2
1,325
16,47,171
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd
2,797.3
2,811.4
2,759.3
7,44,371
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd
277.41
281.85
276.42
3,33,972
Coforge Ltd
1,219.5
1,273.9
1,218
33,89,563
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
11,292
11,355
11,215.5
2,79,542
Angel One Ltd
325.1
330.23
323.21
75,52,198
Tube Investments of India Ltd
2,990.8
2,995
2,885.3
2,60,144
Computer Age Management Services Ltd
752.15
755.95
742.95
4,19,258
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd
126.03
126.85
125.36
24,80,446
Affle 3i Ltd
1,444.9
1,456.9
1,431.2
1,55,963
Invest wise with Expert advice
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC Limited, Dabur India, Swiggy Limited, etc.
30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Lodha Developers, Shilpa Medicare, etc.
29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Life Insurance Corporation, etc.
28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM
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