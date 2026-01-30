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Nifty500 Flexicap Quality 30

Nifty500 FQ 30 SHARE PRICE

9,879.2

(-2,863.85)negative-bottom arrow(-22.47%)

22 Apr , 2026 | 12:24 PM

Open

9,900.5

Prev. Close

12,743.05

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

9,861.3

Select price range

9,918.9

Performance

One Week (%)

31.29

One Month (%)

42.89

One Year (%)

26.37

YTD (%)

9.61

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Nifty500 FQ 30 LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Asian Paints Ltd

2,558

2,564.7

2,500

5,22,900

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd

2,117.3

2,137

2,093.9

1,41,764

Nestle India Ltd

1,412.4

1,425.2

1,386

58,19,429

Hero MotoCorp Ltd

5,269.5

5,291

5,251.5

1,18,739

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

2,400.7

2,408

2,310.4

29,63,822

ITC Ltd

306.6

310.55

305.7

1,31,77,711

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

1,973.2

1,999.9

1,968.8

1,32,836

Cummins India Ltd

5,181.4

5,201

5,079.4

2,39,701

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd

881.55

888

777.5

1,53,83,420

Bharat Electronics Ltd

448.75

451.85

444.7

73,21,041

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd

299.45

299.65

289.6

25,84,501

Infosys Ltd

1,257.5

1,297.7

1,255.9

1,30,28,562

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

2,511.4

2,580

2,508.8

27,02,214

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

13,413

13,530

13,325

2,30,474

HCL Technologies Ltd

1,284.8

1,358

1,284

2,27,42,391

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd

2,120

2,125.5

2,101.6

1,34,701

Marico Ltd

775.4

776.5

758.45

7,60,531

Cyient Ltd

958.3

965.05

947.1

1,69,859

Tech Mahindra Ltd

1,408

1,476.5

1,406.4

39,90,046

Persistent Systems Ltd

5,055

5,262

5,033.9

14,50,877

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd

1,330.3

1,367.2

1,325

16,47,171

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd

2,797.3

2,811.4

2,759.3

7,44,371

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd

277.41

281.85

276.42

3,33,972

Coforge Ltd

1,219.5

1,273.9

1,218

33,89,563

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

11,292

11,355

11,215.5

2,79,542

Angel One Ltd

325.1

330.23

323.21

75,52,198

Tube Investments of India Ltd

2,990.8

2,995

2,885.3

2,60,144

Computer Age Management Services Ltd

752.15

755.95

742.95

4,19,258

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd

126.03

126.85

125.36

24,80,446

Affle 3i Ltd

1,444.9

1,456.9

1,431.2

1,55,963

Invest wise with Expert advice

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Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Top NEWS

Top Stocks for Today - 30th January 2026

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC Limited, Dabur India, Swiggy Limited, etc.

30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 29th January 2026

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Lodha Developers, Shilpa Medicare, etc.

29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 28th January 2026

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Life Insurance Corporation, etc.

28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM

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