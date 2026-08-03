1,29,654.46
(201.52)(0.15%)
07 Aug , 2026 | 03:59 PM
Open
1,28,606.61
Prev. Close
1,29,452.94
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
1,28,361.69
1,29,665.07
Performance
One Week (%)
3.82
One Month (%)
2.89
One Year (%)
-
YTD (%)
3.94
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Ashok Leyland Ltd
177.1
177.95
175.5
9,53,993
Bharat Forge Ltd
2,274
2,274
2,193.4
51,921
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
882
882
870
1,00,761
GE Vernova T&D India Ltd
4,330
4,395.9
4,272.55
39,357
Radico Khaitan Ltd
4,550
4,550
4,433.65
14,258
Steel Authority of India Ltd
176.25
176.9
174.55
4,04,141
NLC India Ltd
302
307.6
301
55,050
National Aluminium Company Ltd
381.75
383.8
376.95
1,68,506
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
407
418.5
402.4
5,89,196
Federal Bank Ltd
358.8
359.55
350.8
72,802
Hindustan Copper Ltd
536
548.2
532
13,73,194
KEI Industries Ltd
5,625
5,629.55
5,540.9
18,357
Thermax Ltd
4,053.75
4,075
3,991
7,597
Bank of Maharashtra
78.3
78.54
77.2
9,77,295
Indian Bank
899
899.05
878.05
5,49,094
Marico Ltd
864.7
864.7
852.85
34,324
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd
1,193
1,204.6
1,164.05
1,67,428
Biocon Ltd
430
436
425.4
1,99,075
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
2,287
2,288.3
2,256.55
18,026
GMR Airports Ltd
108.4
108.4
105.8
1,59,001
Vodafone Idea Ltd
12.75
12.89
12.6
1,53,71,289
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
960
967.8
904.1
7,21,046
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd
2,650
2,684.75
2,622.25
1,64,797
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd
1,082.7
1,088.2
1,067
62,876
One 97 Communications Ltd
1,441
1,458.6
1,429.8
2,65,853
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd
414.5
422.8
404.6
2,31,457
L&T Finance Ltd
310.9
315.75
305.7
2,86,544
Laurus Labs Ltd
1,855
1,856
1,830.95
65,206
Hitachi Energy India Ltd
32,580
32,660
31,721.75
7,508
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
333.9
335.7
328.85
2,73,743
Invest wise with Expert advice
Indian benchmark indices ended sharply higher on August 3, with the Sensex gaining 544 points and the Nifty closing at 24,774. Strong buying in IT stocks, easing crude oil prices, improving FII sentiment, and the rollout of the new Closing Auction Session (CAS) drove the rally, while investors remained focused on the upcoming RBI policy meeting.
3 Aug 2026|05:57 PM
Indian stock markets ended sharply higher on July 29, 2026, with the Sensex gaining 888.68 points and the Nifty closing at 24,250.20. The rally was driven by sustained buying in IT stocks, positive FII inflows, lower market volatility, and expectations of an unchanged US Federal Reserve interest rate. Infosys led the IT surge, while broad-based gains across FMCG, Metals, Pharma, and Financials boosted overall market sentiment.
29 Jul 2026|06:14 PM
Indian stock markets remained flat on Tuesday, but IT stocks surged as investors shifted focus from global AI hardware concerns toward Indian software companies. TCS, Tech Mahindra and HCLTech led the rally.
28 Jul 2026|11:46 AM
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