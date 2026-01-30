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Nifty Core Housing

NiftyCoreHousing SHARE PRICE

15,133

(83.39)negative-bottom arrow(0.55%)

22 Apr , 2026 | 12:24 PM

Open

15,014.35

Prev. Close

15,049.6

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

15,006.45

Select price range

15,146.8

Performance

One Week (%)

3.13

One Month (%)

16.79

One Year (%)

-3.41

YTD (%)

13.98

Invest wise with Expert advice

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NiftyCoreHousing LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

ACC Ltd

1,433.3

1,438.4

1,424.4

1,06,735

Asian Paints Ltd

2,558

2,564.7

2,500

5,22,900

Berger Paints India Ltd

477.45

479.45

470.7

88,128

Blue Star Ltd

1,879.3

1,896.9

1,867.4

2,69,071

Ambuja Cements Ltd

457.6

459.75

451

6,12,396

Grasim Industries Ltd

2,774.5

2,810

2,755.6

4,32,669

The Ramco Cements Ltd

995.9

1,005.15

991.05

41,204

Shree Cement Ltd

25,560

25,720

25,455

4,484

Voltas Ltd

1,493.3

1,493.8

1,455

5,10,348

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd

1,196.1

1,220.75

1,180.1

1,74,998

Havells India Ltd

1,329.4

1,339.4

1,326

3,65,293

LIC Housing Finance Ltd

560.9

568.55

556.25

9,20,285

KEI Industries Ltd

4,918

4,924.3

4,803.5

1,43,958

Phoenix Mills Ltd

1,819

1,819.5

1,800

73,677

DLF Ltd

614.3

614.8

605.45

16,00,486

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

1,421

1,422

1,401.5

2,45,424

Godrej Properties Ltd

1,826.7

1,828.9

1,795.6

5,05,991

PNB Housing Finance Ltd

989

1,001.3

978

28,24,374

J K Cements Ltd

5,982.5

6,011

5,879.5

35,499

UltraTech Cement Ltd

12,090

12,120

12,001

95,649

Polycab India Ltd

8,056

8,064

7,897

2,46,091

Brigade Enterprises Ltd

795

803.55

787.2

1,08,500

Lodha Developers Ltd

888.55

891.95

872.55

15,46,166

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

11,292

11,355

11,215.5

2,79,542

Oberoi Realty Ltd

1,742

1,751

1,715

2,78,046

PG Electroplast Ltd

564.85

569.75

556.2

9,45,062

Amber Enterprises India Ltd

7,865

7,961

7,816.5

1,34,613

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd

258.51

260.01

257.1

9,49,122

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd

91.14

91.63

90.55

21,06,320

Dalmia Bharat Ltd

1,985.8

2,003.5

1,975

68,204

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

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