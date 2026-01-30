₹15,133
(83.39)(0.55%)
22 Apr , 2026 | 12:24 PM
Open
₹15,014.35
Prev. Close
₹15,049.6
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹15,006.45
₹15,146.8
Performance
One Week (%)
3.13
One Month (%)
16.79
One Year (%)
-3.41
YTD (%)
13.98
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
ACC Ltd
1,433.3
1,438.4
1,424.4
1,06,735
Asian Paints Ltd
2,558
2,564.7
2,500
5,22,900
Berger Paints India Ltd
477.45
479.45
470.7
88,128
Blue Star Ltd
1,879.3
1,896.9
1,867.4
2,69,071
Ambuja Cements Ltd
457.6
459.75
451
6,12,396
Grasim Industries Ltd
2,774.5
2,810
2,755.6
4,32,669
The Ramco Cements Ltd
995.9
1,005.15
991.05
41,204
Shree Cement Ltd
25,560
25,720
25,455
4,484
Voltas Ltd
1,493.3
1,493.8
1,455
5,10,348
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd
1,196.1
1,220.75
1,180.1
1,74,998
Havells India Ltd
1,329.4
1,339.4
1,326
3,65,293
LIC Housing Finance Ltd
560.9
568.55
556.25
9,20,285
KEI Industries Ltd
4,918
4,924.3
4,803.5
1,43,958
Phoenix Mills Ltd
1,819
1,819.5
1,800
73,677
DLF Ltd
614.3
614.8
605.45
16,00,486
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
1,421
1,422
1,401.5
2,45,424
Godrej Properties Ltd
1,826.7
1,828.9
1,795.6
5,05,991
PNB Housing Finance Ltd
989
1,001.3
978
28,24,374
J K Cements Ltd
5,982.5
6,011
5,879.5
35,499
UltraTech Cement Ltd
12,090
12,120
12,001
95,649
Polycab India Ltd
8,056
8,064
7,897
2,46,091
Brigade Enterprises Ltd
795
803.55
787.2
1,08,500
Lodha Developers Ltd
888.55
891.95
872.55
15,46,166
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
11,292
11,355
11,215.5
2,79,542
Oberoi Realty Ltd
1,742
1,751
1,715
2,78,046
PG Electroplast Ltd
564.85
569.75
556.2
9,45,062
Amber Enterprises India Ltd
7,865
7,961
7,816.5
1,34,613
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd
258.51
260.01
257.1
9,49,122
Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd
91.14
91.63
90.55
21,06,320
Dalmia Bharat Ltd
1,985.8
2,003.5
1,975
68,204
Invest wise with Expert advice
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC Limited, Dabur India, Swiggy Limited, etc.
30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM
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29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM
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28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM
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