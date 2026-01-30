₹37,776.4
(8.8)(0.02%)
22 Apr , 2026 | 12:24 PM
Open
₹37,648.6
Prev. Close
₹37,767.6
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹37,595
₹37,882.15
Performance
One Week (%)
1.97
One Month (%)
12.69
One Year (%)
11.08
YTD (%)
10.46
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
ACC Ltd
1,433.3
1,438.4
1,424.4
1,06,735
Cemindia Projects Ltd
652.95
664.55
643.25
1,62,653
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
1,434.4
1,445
1,413.4
1,37,080
Ambuja Cements Ltd
457.6
459.75
451
6,12,396
Grasim Industries Ltd
2,774.5
2,810
2,755.6
4,32,669
Hindalco Industries Ltd
1,033.6
1,036.4
1,017
25,95,386
India Cements Ltd
416.9
421.15
415.55
34,355
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
660.45
666.05
657.5
9,60,789
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd
730.7
762.25
726.05
38,55,401
Trent Ltd
4,420.1
4,498
4,336.6
16,88,774
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
3,198
3,249.9
3,192
16,73,605
Reliance Industries Ltd
1,362.4
1,365.3
1,349.1
45,88,779
Tata Chemicals Ltd
708.95
714
705
1,75,282
Tata Power Company Ltd
439.05
440.8
434.8
29,16,332
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
1,188.8
1,189.2
1,139.8
25,03,783
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd
365.5
366.5
353.4
65,52,265
Tata Steel Ltd
211.85
213.2
210.51
1,16,32,888
Voltas Ltd
1,493.3
1,493.8
1,455
5,10,348
Titan Company Ltd
4,456.4
4,492
4,445.2
2,78,259
Tata Communications Ltd
1,501.3
1,528
1,498.3
2,01,978
Tata Elxsi Ltd
4,400
4,589.6
4,383.7
12,04,996
Adani Enterprises Ltd
2,233
2,254
2,224.1
15,89,674
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
2,511.4
2,580
2,508.8
27,02,214
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
301.8
307.45
300.3
9,10,583
Tech Mahindra Ltd
1,408
1,476.5
1,406.4
39,90,046
Adani Power Ltd
212.18
214.84
203.3
7,36,43,405
Tata Technologies Ltd
573.15
580
572.9
4,51,500
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd
1,025.35
1,050
1,022.9
1,52,480
Jio Financial Services Ltd
239.25
241.15
234.55
2,36,56,257
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd
44.06
44.59
43.56
21,57,082
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd
1,593
1,598.5
1,582
8,76,019
Vodafone Idea Ltd
9.53
9.61
9.46
19,65,94,821
UltraTech Cement Ltd
12,090
12,120
12,001
95,649
Tata Capital Ltd
332.1
338.6
332
5,76,800
Tejas Networks Ltd
407.6
415.95
403.7
9,89,271
Adani Total Gas Ltd
624.75
633.55
614
18,90,129
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd
350.55
350.8
345.9
17,47,986
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
65.2
65.53
64.35
11,18,715
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd
1,338.75
1,340
1,265.3
25,62,599
Adani Green Energy Ltd
1,178.8
1,186.85
1,148
23,62,208
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd
107.68
108.43
105.72
3,61,135
Tata Motors Ltd
448
449.9
440.6
51,41,644
Invest wise with Expert advice
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC Limited, Dabur India, Swiggy Limited, etc.
30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Lodha Developers, Shilpa Medicare, etc.
29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Life Insurance Corporation, etc.
28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.