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Nifty India Select 5 Corporate Groups

Nifty CorpMAARTR SHARE PRICE

37,776.4

(8.8)negative-bottom arrow(0.02%)

22 Apr , 2026 | 12:24 PM

Open

37,648.6

Prev. Close

37,767.6

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

37,595

Select price range

37,882.15

Performance

One Week (%)

1.97

One Month (%)

12.69

One Year (%)

11.08

YTD (%)

10.46

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Nifty CorpMAARTR LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

ACC Ltd

1,433.3

1,438.4

1,424.4

1,06,735

Cemindia Projects Ltd

652.95

664.55

643.25

1,62,653

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

1,434.4

1,445

1,413.4

1,37,080

Ambuja Cements Ltd

457.6

459.75

451

6,12,396

Grasim Industries Ltd

2,774.5

2,810

2,755.6

4,32,669

Hindalco Industries Ltd

1,033.6

1,036.4

1,017

25,95,386

India Cements Ltd

416.9

421.15

415.55

34,355

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

660.45

666.05

657.5

9,60,789

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd

730.7

762.25

726.05

38,55,401

Trent Ltd

4,420.1

4,498

4,336.6

16,88,774

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

3,198

3,249.9

3,192

16,73,605

Reliance Industries Ltd

1,362.4

1,365.3

1,349.1

45,88,779

Tata Chemicals Ltd

708.95

714

705

1,75,282

Tata Power Company Ltd

439.05

440.8

434.8

29,16,332

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

1,188.8

1,189.2

1,139.8

25,03,783

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd

365.5

366.5

353.4

65,52,265

Tata Steel Ltd

211.85

213.2

210.51

1,16,32,888

Voltas Ltd

1,493.3

1,493.8

1,455

5,10,348

Titan Company Ltd

4,456.4

4,492

4,445.2

2,78,259

Tata Communications Ltd

1,501.3

1,528

1,498.3

2,01,978

Tata Elxsi Ltd

4,400

4,589.6

4,383.7

12,04,996

Adani Enterprises Ltd

2,233

2,254

2,224.1

15,89,674

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

2,511.4

2,580

2,508.8

27,02,214

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd

301.8

307.45

300.3

9,10,583

Tech Mahindra Ltd

1,408

1,476.5

1,406.4

39,90,046

Adani Power Ltd

212.18

214.84

203.3

7,36,43,405

Tata Technologies Ltd

573.15

580

572.9

4,51,500

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd

1,025.35

1,050

1,022.9

1,52,480

Jio Financial Services Ltd

239.25

241.15

234.55

2,36,56,257

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd

44.06

44.59

43.56

21,57,082

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd

1,593

1,598.5

1,582

8,76,019

Vodafone Idea Ltd

9.53

9.61

9.46

19,65,94,821

UltraTech Cement Ltd

12,090

12,120

12,001

95,649

Tata Capital Ltd

332.1

338.6

332

5,76,800

Tejas Networks Ltd

407.6

415.95

403.7

9,89,271

Adani Total Gas Ltd

624.75

633.55

614

18,90,129

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd

350.55

350.8

345.9

17,47,986

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

65.2

65.53

64.35

11,18,715

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd

1,338.75

1,340

1,265.3

25,62,599

Adani Green Energy Ltd

1,178.8

1,186.85

1,148

23,62,208

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd

107.68

108.43

105.72

3,61,135

Tata Motors Ltd

448

449.9

440.6

51,41,644

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