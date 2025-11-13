Penny Stocks

Stocks under Rs 10, as the phrase suggests, are those stocks that have a current market price of Rs 10 or less. Through our rigorous analysis and coverage, at IIFL Capital, we have a range of stocks , under Rs 10, that you can invest in, and gain superior returns.
Name
Current Price
Mar.Cap
52W H
52W L
Future Enterprises-DVR
3.13
12.32
5.86
3.08
Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd
1.15
12.72
0
0
Eros International Media Ltd
7.81
74.91
17.35
5.4
Shri Aster Silicates Ltd
1.4
3.29
0
0
Bil Energy System Ltd
0.8
16.91
0
0
SRS Ltd
0.15
4.18
0
0
Zee Learn Ltd
7.96
260.34
10.89
4.57
AcroPetal Technologies Ltd
1.7
6.61
0
0
Super Fine Knitters Ltd
9.9
12.27
13.5
9.9
Gujarat NRE Coke-DVR
1
5.25
0
0
Invest wise with Expert advice
Name
LTP
% Change
Volume
Market Cap (in Cr)
Lorenzini Apparels Ltd
10
1.94
34,457
172.74
JSW ISPAT Steel Ltd(Merged)
9.95
0
1,29,40,583
2,504.25
Groww Nifty Smallcap 250 ETF
9.86
-0.3
1,43,666
7.61
Varun Shipping Company Ltd
9.85
4.79
3,26,275
147.76
Vivimed Labs Ltd
9.8
0
76,250
81.26
Corporation Bank(Merged)
9.8
-4.39
7,73,913
5,874.3
Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd
9.68
-3.3
1,41,78,737
1,692.02
Nila Infrastructures Ltd
9.66
-2.42
4,39,948
380.5
Zee Media Corporation Ltd
9.62
-0.93
22,24,205
601.66
Vaishali Pharma Ltd
9.56
-1.24
95,928
102.48
Invest wise with Expert advice
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, Cochin Shipyard, IRCTC, etc.
13 Nov 2025|08:08 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Rail Vikas Nigam, Torrent Power, etc.
12 Nov 2025|08:54 AM
M&M is the only stock that hits 52-week high in Nifty and Sensex.
11 Nov 2025|01:49 PM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bajaj Finance:, Britannia Industries, Bharat Electronics, etc.
11 Nov 2025|07:25 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Force Motors, Bajaj Auto, Ashoka Buildcon, etc.
10 Nov 2025|07:04 AM
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.