Penny Stocks

Last Updated On 13-Nov-2025

Stocks under Rs 10, as the phrase suggests, are those stocks that have a current market price of Rs 10 or less. Through our rigorous analysis and coverage, at IIFL Capital, we have a range of stocks , under Rs 10, that you can invest in, and gain superior returns.

Stocks Under ₹10

Name
Current Price
Mar.Cap
52W H
52W L

Future Enterprises-DVR

3.13

12.32

5.86

3.08

Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd

1.15

12.72

0

0

Eros International Media Ltd

7.81

74.91

17.35

5.4

Shri Aster Silicates Ltd

1.4

3.29

0

0

Bil Energy System Ltd

0.8

16.91

0

0

SRS Ltd

0.15

4.18

0

0

Zee Learn Ltd

7.96

260.34

10.89

4.57

AcroPetal Technologies Ltd

1.7

6.61

0

0

Super Fine Knitters Ltd

9.9

12.27

13.5

9.9

Gujarat NRE Coke-DVR

1

5.25

0

0

List Of Shares Below ₹10

NSE

BSE

Name
LTP
% Change
Volume
Market Cap (in Cr)

Lorenzini Apparels Ltd

10

1.94

34,457

172.74

JSW ISPAT Steel Ltd(Merged)

9.95

0

1,29,40,583

2,504.25

Groww Nifty Smallcap 250 ETF

9.86

-0.3

1,43,666

7.61

Varun Shipping Company Ltd

9.85

4.79

3,26,275

147.76

Vivimed Labs Ltd

9.8

0

76,250

81.26

Corporation Bank(Merged)

9.8

-4.39

7,73,913

5,874.3

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd

9.68

-3.3

1,41,78,737

1,692.02

Nila Infrastructures Ltd

9.66

-2.42

4,39,948

380.5

Zee Media Corporation Ltd

9.62

-0.93

22,24,205

601.66

Vaishali Pharma Ltd

9.56

-1.24

95,928

102.48

TOP NEWS

Top Stocks for Today - 13th November 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, Cochin Shipyard, IRCTC, etc.

13 Nov 2025|08:08 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 12th November 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Rail Vikas Nigam, Torrent Power, etc.

12 Nov 2025|08:54 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green; M&M Hits 52-Week High

M&M is the only stock that hits 52-week high in Nifty and Sensex.

11 Nov 2025|01:49 PM

Top Stocks for Today - 11th November 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bajaj Finance:, Britannia Industries, Bharat Electronics, etc.

11 Nov 2025|07:25 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 10th November 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Force Motors, Bajaj Auto, Ashoka Buildcon, etc.

10 Nov 2025|07:04 AM

