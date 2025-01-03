iifl-logo-icon 1
BSE Utilities

BSE Utilities SHARE PRICE

5,480.33

(1.31)negative-bottom arrow(0.02%)

03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM

Open

5,492.61

Prev. Close

5,479.01

Market Cap.

16,71,852.3

Div Yield

1.75

PE

20.58

PB

20.58

5,471.85

5,538.73

Performance

One Week (%)

1.11

One Month (%)

-4.95

One Year (%)

14.37

YTD (%)

-1.88

BSE Utilities LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd

319

328.35

318

2,27,653

CESC Ltd

185.85

192.3

185.3

1,23,721

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd

663.15

673.9

655.05

21,741

Tata Power Company Ltd

396.65

402.9

395

15,64,322

NLC India Ltd

243.3

246.1

241.2

52,569

Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd

234.6

245.2

233.35

1,53,746

Nava Ltd

972.25

1,014.95

968.25

14,563

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

316.15

317.95

313.7

3,07,453

NTPC Ltd

339.85

344.5

337.15

6,00,398

SJVN Ltd

109.05

111.7

108.75

8,94,350

NHPC Ltd

83.05

84.5

82.54

10,23,875

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd

17.69

18.14

17.63

49,29,406

Adani Power Ltd

520.5

532

517.95

2,09,314

Torrent Power Ltd

1,512.5

1,536.4

1,508

14,806

PTC India Ltd

152.8

154.7

151.6

72,210

JSW Energy Ltd

634.45

646.5

632

36,171

Va Tech Wabag Ltd

1,660

1,687

1,636

11,098

Orient Green Power Company Ltd

16.91

17.14

16.86

7,77,949

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd

636.25

643.5

620

22,722

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd

819.85

830.9

809.1

1,14,067

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd

172.8

178.5

171.9

1,53,267

K.P. Energy Ltd

540.85

559

539.45

30,581

Adani Green Energy Ltd

1,038.35

1,069.6

1,036

2,91,899

EMS Ltd

867.15

888

865.5

22,995

Top NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

