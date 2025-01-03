₹5,480.33
(1.31)(0.02%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM
Open
₹5,492.61
Prev. Close
₹5,479.01
Market Cap.
₹16,71,852.3
Div Yield
1.75
PE
20.58
PB
20.58
₹5,471.85
₹5,538.73
Performance
One Week (%)
1.11
One Month (%)
-4.95
One Year (%)
14.37
YTD (%)
-1.88
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd
319
328.35
318
2,27,653
CESC Ltd
185.85
192.3
185.3
1,23,721
Ion Exchange (India) Ltd
663.15
673.9
655.05
21,741
Tata Power Company Ltd
396.65
402.9
395
15,64,322
NLC India Ltd
243.3
246.1
241.2
52,569
Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd
234.6
245.2
233.35
1,53,746
Nava Ltd
972.25
1,014.95
968.25
14,563
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
316.15
317.95
313.7
3,07,453
NTPC Ltd
339.85
344.5
337.15
6,00,398
SJVN Ltd
109.05
111.7
108.75
8,94,350
NHPC Ltd
83.05
84.5
82.54
10,23,875
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd
17.69
18.14
17.63
49,29,406
Adani Power Ltd
520.5
532
517.95
2,09,314
Torrent Power Ltd
1,512.5
1,536.4
1,508
14,806
PTC India Ltd
152.8
154.7
151.6
72,210
JSW Energy Ltd
634.45
646.5
632
36,171
Va Tech Wabag Ltd
1,660
1,687
1,636
11,098
Orient Green Power Company Ltd
16.91
17.14
16.86
7,77,949
Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd
636.25
643.5
620
22,722
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd
819.85
830.9
809.1
1,14,067
Inox Green Energy Services Ltd
172.8
178.5
171.9
1,53,267
K.P. Energy Ltd
540.85
559
539.45
30,581
Adani Green Energy Ltd
1,038.35
1,069.6
1,036
2,91,899
EMS Ltd
867.15
888
865.5
22,995
