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Nifty MidSmall India Consumption

Nifty MS Consump SHARE PRICE

18,026.8

(109.5)negative-bottom arrow(0.61%)

22 Apr , 2026 | 12:24 PM

Open

17,917.3

Prev. Close

17,917.3

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

17,890

Select price range

18,034.5

Performance

One Week (%)

2.98

One Month (%)

12.65

One Year (%)

-6.05

YTD (%)

11.35

Invest wise with Expert advice

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Nifty MS Consump LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Blue Star Ltd

1,879.3

1,896.9

1,867.4

2,69,071

Abbott India Ltd

25,495

25,760

25,400

6,623

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd

2,117.3

2,137

2,093.9

1,41,764

Hero MotoCorp Ltd

5,269.5

5,291

5,251.5

1,18,739

Voltas Ltd

1,493.3

1,493.8

1,455

5,10,348

Patanjali Foods Ltd

473.9

475.45

466.2

11,48,877

Radico Khaitan Ltd

3,272.5

3,295

3,209.6

1,69,041

Havells India Ltd

1,329.4

1,339.4

1,326

3,65,293

Dabur India Ltd

460.7

462.3

450.75

11,23,717

Phoenix Mills Ltd

1,819

1,819.5

1,800

73,677

Page Industries Ltd

37,975

38,150

37,760

20,055

Marico Ltd

775.4

776.5

758.45

7,60,531

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

1,421

1,422

1,401.5

2,45,424

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd

482.8

485.5

473.3

23,77,416

Godrej Properties Ltd

1,826.7

1,828.9

1,795.6

5,05,991

Torrent Power Ltd

1,650

1,661.8

1,616

4,87,991

Info Edge (India) Ltd

1,051.35

1,077.6

1,045.5

9,39,815

Alkem Laboratories Ltd

5,700

5,735

5,579.5

47,321

Vodafone Idea Ltd

9.53

9.61

9.46

19,65,94,821

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd

557.4

561.75

555.3

4,49,138

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

929.1

934.45

915.1

8,47,239

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

11,292

11,355

11,215.5

2,79,542

Oberoi Realty Ltd

1,742

1,751

1,715

2,78,046

Mankind Pharma Ltd

2,227

2,239.9

2,181

1,92,134

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

413.1

417.15

411.4

20,77,162

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd

258.51

260.01

257.1

9,49,122

Swiggy Ltd

291.75

291.95

282.45

61,51,065

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

261.78

266.49

261.29

31,18,749

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd

124

124.48

122.64

50,32,561

ITC Hotels Ltd

163.24

166.28

162.4

18,25,841

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Top NEWS

Top Stocks for Today - 30th January 2026

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC Limited, Dabur India, Swiggy Limited, etc.

30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 29th January 2026

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29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 28th January 2026

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Life Insurance Corporation, etc.

28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM

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