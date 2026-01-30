₹18,026.8
(109.5)(0.61%)
22 Apr , 2026 | 12:24 PM
Open
₹17,917.3
Prev. Close
₹17,917.3
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹17,890
₹18,034.5
Performance
One Week (%)
2.98
One Month (%)
12.65
One Year (%)
-6.05
YTD (%)
11.35
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Blue Star Ltd
1,879.3
1,896.9
1,867.4
2,69,071
Abbott India Ltd
25,495
25,760
25,400
6,623
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
2,117.3
2,137
2,093.9
1,41,764
Hero MotoCorp Ltd
5,269.5
5,291
5,251.5
1,18,739
Voltas Ltd
1,493.3
1,493.8
1,455
5,10,348
Patanjali Foods Ltd
473.9
475.45
466.2
11,48,877
Radico Khaitan Ltd
3,272.5
3,295
3,209.6
1,69,041
Havells India Ltd
1,329.4
1,339.4
1,326
3,65,293
Dabur India Ltd
460.7
462.3
450.75
11,23,717
Phoenix Mills Ltd
1,819
1,819.5
1,800
73,677
Page Industries Ltd
37,975
38,150
37,760
20,055
Marico Ltd
775.4
776.5
758.45
7,60,531
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
1,421
1,422
1,401.5
2,45,424
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd
482.8
485.5
473.3
23,77,416
Godrej Properties Ltd
1,826.7
1,828.9
1,795.6
5,05,991
Torrent Power Ltd
1,650
1,661.8
1,616
4,87,991
Info Edge (India) Ltd
1,051.35
1,077.6
1,045.5
9,39,815
Alkem Laboratories Ltd
5,700
5,735
5,579.5
47,321
Vodafone Idea Ltd
9.53
9.61
9.46
19,65,94,821
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd
557.4
561.75
555.3
4,49,138
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
929.1
934.45
915.1
8,47,239
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
11,292
11,355
11,215.5
2,79,542
Oberoi Realty Ltd
1,742
1,751
1,715
2,78,046
Mankind Pharma Ltd
2,227
2,239.9
2,181
1,92,134
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
413.1
417.15
411.4
20,77,162
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd
258.51
260.01
257.1
9,49,122
Swiggy Ltd
291.75
291.95
282.45
61,51,065
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
261.78
266.49
261.29
31,18,749
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd
124
124.48
122.64
50,32,561
ITC Hotels Ltd
163.24
166.28
162.4
18,25,841
Invest wise with Expert advice
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29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM
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28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM
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