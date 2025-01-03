iifl-logo-icon 1
BSE Momentum Index

BSE Momentum SHARE PRICE

2,275.39

(-6.16)negative-bottom arrow(-0.26%)

03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM

Open

2,289.54

Prev. Close

2,281.55

Market Cap.

46,87,616.01

Div Yield

1.1

PE

23.95

PB

23.95

2,272.64

2,295.67

Performance

One Week (%)

2.38

One Month (%)

0.25

One Year (%)

33.24

YTD (%)

17.24

BSE Momentum LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd

2,819.85

2,834.4

2,784

9,664

Trent Ltd

7,306.6

7,490

7,279.25

21,297

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

3,187.25

3,237.6

3,177.05

1,31,128

Bosch Ltd

34,324.1

34,907.1

34,191.85

419

Tata Motors Ltd

790.4

800.5

761.9

13,51,400

Bharat Electronics Ltd

291.95

297.3

291.5

2,45,939

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

230.1

236.85

229.6

4,43,456

Lupin Ltd

2,365.25

2,396

2,347

37,438

Oil India Ltd

481

491.15

465.25

7,91,889

TVS Motor Company Ltd

2,477.35

2,516.3

2,470

10,371

Coal India Ltd

393.9

399.2

389.5

4,35,081

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

4,205

4,271.95

4,197.55

39,684

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

464.6

474.7

460.6

9,00,406

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

153.65

156.8

152.85

11,45,057

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd

12,401

12,793.3

12,401

2,951

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

1,655

1,682.5

1,647.55

18,918

Suzlon Energy Ltd

61.96

63.28

61.82

50,72,754

Adani Power Ltd

520.5

532

517.95

2,09,314

REC Ltd

538

544.45

519.4

10,19,423

Persistent Systems Ltd

6,388.9

6,521

6,316.5

5,574

Torrent Power Ltd

1,512.5

1,536.4

1,508

14,806

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd

975.55

996.6

973.95

13,034

Varun Beverages Ltd

652.3

655

641.25

54,311

Solar Industries India Ltd

9,738.2

9,859.75

9,690.7

3,345

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

431.95

439.35

430.25

3,57,021

Bajaj Auto Ltd

8,967

9,105.65

8,950

5,796

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

18,420

18,581.65

18,280

4,833

Indus Towers Ltd

343.3

352.3

342.6

1,36,519

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

778.55

792.75

758

3,04,177

Zomato Ltd

272.7

285.65

271.7

25,22,010

Top NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Share Price

