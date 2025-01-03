₹2,275.39
(-6.16)(-0.26%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM
Open
₹2,289.54
Prev. Close
₹2,281.55
Market Cap.
₹46,87,616.01
Div Yield
1.1
PE
23.95
PB
23.95
₹2,272.64
₹2,295.67
Performance
One Week (%)
2.38
One Month (%)
0.25
One Year (%)
33.24
YTD (%)
17.24
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
2,819.85
2,834.4
2,784
9,664
Trent Ltd
7,306.6
7,490
7,279.25
21,297
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
3,187.25
3,237.6
3,177.05
1,31,128
Bosch Ltd
34,324.1
34,907.1
34,191.85
419
Tata Motors Ltd
790.4
800.5
761.9
13,51,400
Bharat Electronics Ltd
291.95
297.3
291.5
2,45,939
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
230.1
236.85
229.6
4,43,456
Lupin Ltd
2,365.25
2,396
2,347
37,438
Oil India Ltd
481
491.15
465.25
7,91,889
TVS Motor Company Ltd
2,477.35
2,516.3
2,470
10,371
Coal India Ltd
393.9
399.2
389.5
4,35,081
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
4,205
4,271.95
4,197.55
39,684
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
464.6
474.7
460.6
9,00,406
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
153.65
156.8
152.85
11,45,057
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd
12,401
12,793.3
12,401
2,951
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
1,655
1,682.5
1,647.55
18,918
Suzlon Energy Ltd
61.96
63.28
61.82
50,72,754
Adani Power Ltd
520.5
532
517.95
2,09,314
REC Ltd
538
544.45
519.4
10,19,423
Persistent Systems Ltd
6,388.9
6,521
6,316.5
5,574
Torrent Power Ltd
1,512.5
1,536.4
1,508
14,806
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd
975.55
996.6
973.95
13,034
Varun Beverages Ltd
652.3
655
641.25
54,311
Solar Industries India Ltd
9,738.2
9,859.75
9,690.7
3,345
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
431.95
439.35
430.25
3,57,021
Bajaj Auto Ltd
8,967
9,105.65
8,950
5,796
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
18,420
18,581.65
18,280
4,833
Indus Towers Ltd
343.3
352.3
342.6
1,36,519
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
778.55
792.75
758
3,04,177
Zomato Ltd
272.7
285.65
271.7
25,22,010
Invest wise with Expert advice
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.