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BSE Power & Energy

BSE Power&Energy SHARE PRICE

4,165.1

(48.01)negative-bottom arrow(1.16%)

22 Apr , 2026 | 12:34 PM

Open

4,122.1

Prev. Close

4,117.09

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

4,108.88

Select price range

4,172.48

Performance

One Week (%)

2.74

One Month (%)

9.76

One Year (%)

7.99

YTD (%)

9.23

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BSE Power&Energy LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Aegis Logistics Ltd

707.9

724.6

707.9

14,592

CESC Ltd

180.5

181.7

176.55

1,22,996

Castrol India Ltd

181.8

183.35

181.5

25,373

Reliance Industries Ltd

1,363.1

1,365

1,350

2,72,660

Tata Power Company Ltd

438.4

440.8

435

2,29,664

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

316.9

317.5

312.95

1,29,897

NLC India Ltd

302

307.55

300.6

91,774

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd

384.35

385.3

377.5

1,56,792

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd

1,058.65

1,073.85

1,022

90,434

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd

186.1

188.7

181.05

4,99,412

Nava Ltd

700.6

706.1

691.3

17,064

Oil India Ltd

464.5

468.95

463

1,41,155

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

320.45

321

316.1

1,00,939

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd

283.25

285

282.7

1,14,861

NTPC Ltd

405.95

406.2

394.65

8,91,076

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

147.2

147.9

146

8,28,138

Coal India Ltd

443.65

447.75

442.75

3,32,093

SJVN Ltd

77.59

77.87

76.79

97,880

GAIL (India) Ltd

166.25

166.8

160.6

5,22,421

NHPC Ltd

82.4

83.45

82.24

3,80,707

Reliance Power Ltd

29.14

29.49

28.35

53,95,378

Mahanagar Gas Ltd

1,145.9

1,150

1,123

8,253

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd

19.64

20.22

18.92

1,10,32,398

Adani Power Ltd

211.15

214.85

203.4

53,29,340

Torrent Power Ltd

1,649

1,661.3

1,620

2,60,512

Petronet LNG Ltd

280

280.45

276.75

31,326

Indraprastha Gas Ltd

168.65

169.4

166.4

1,17,260

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd

276.9

281.7

276.8

19,015

JSW Energy Ltd

556.9

559.9

540.05

99,387

Adani Total Gas Ltd

623.75

633.15

614.25

2,63,112

Gujarat Gas Ltd

377.55

379.2

372.55

51,761

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd

1,331.95

1,341.75

1,265.35

1,91,565

Adani Green Energy Ltd

1,173

1,185.95

1,149.05

3,26,527

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd

305.25

306.5

296.75

1,18,573

Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd

193.75

198.35

193.4

15,487

NTPC Green Energy Ltd

113.19

113.67

111.45

2,55,608

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Top NEWS

Top Stocks for Today - 30th January 2026

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC Limited, Dabur India, Swiggy Limited, etc.

30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 29th January 2026

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Lodha Developers, Shilpa Medicare, etc.

29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 28th January 2026

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Life Insurance Corporation, etc.

28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM

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