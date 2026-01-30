₹4,165.1
(48.01)(1.16%)
22 Apr , 2026 | 12:34 PM
Open
₹4,122.1
Prev. Close
₹4,117.09
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹4,108.88
₹4,172.48
Performance
One Week (%)
2.74
One Month (%)
9.76
One Year (%)
7.99
YTD (%)
9.23
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Aegis Logistics Ltd
707.9
724.6
707.9
14,592
CESC Ltd
180.5
181.7
176.55
1,22,996
Castrol India Ltd
181.8
183.35
181.5
25,373
Reliance Industries Ltd
1,363.1
1,365
1,350
2,72,660
Tata Power Company Ltd
438.4
440.8
435
2,29,664
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
316.9
317.5
312.95
1,29,897
NLC India Ltd
302
307.55
300.6
91,774
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
384.35
385.3
377.5
1,56,792
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd
1,058.65
1,073.85
1,022
90,434
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd
186.1
188.7
181.05
4,99,412
Nava Ltd
700.6
706.1
691.3
17,064
Oil India Ltd
464.5
468.95
463
1,41,155
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
320.45
321
316.1
1,00,939
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
283.25
285
282.7
1,14,861
NTPC Ltd
405.95
406.2
394.65
8,91,076
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
147.2
147.9
146
8,28,138
Coal India Ltd
443.65
447.75
442.75
3,32,093
SJVN Ltd
77.59
77.87
76.79
97,880
GAIL (India) Ltd
166.25
166.8
160.6
5,22,421
NHPC Ltd
82.4
83.45
82.24
3,80,707
Reliance Power Ltd
29.14
29.49
28.35
53,95,378
Mahanagar Gas Ltd
1,145.9
1,150
1,123
8,253
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd
19.64
20.22
18.92
1,10,32,398
Adani Power Ltd
211.15
214.85
203.4
53,29,340
Torrent Power Ltd
1,649
1,661.3
1,620
2,60,512
Petronet LNG Ltd
280
280.45
276.75
31,326
Indraprastha Gas Ltd
168.65
169.4
166.4
1,17,260
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd
276.9
281.7
276.8
19,015
JSW Energy Ltd
556.9
559.9
540.05
99,387
Adani Total Gas Ltd
623.75
633.15
614.25
2,63,112
Gujarat Gas Ltd
377.55
379.2
372.55
51,761
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd
1,331.95
1,341.75
1,265.35
1,91,565
Adani Green Energy Ltd
1,173
1,185.95
1,149.05
3,26,527
ACME Solar Holdings Ltd
305.25
306.5
296.75
1,18,573
Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd
193.75
198.35
193.4
15,487
NTPC Green Energy Ltd
113.19
113.67
111.45
2,55,608
Invest wise with Expert advice
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29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM
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28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM
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