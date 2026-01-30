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NIFTY Housing

Nifty Housing SHARE PRICE

12,125.6

(41.45)negative-bottom arrow(0.34%)

22 Apr , 2026 | 12:24 PM

Open

12,064.15

Prev. Close

12,084.15

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

12,043.45

Select price range

12,151.5

Performance

One Week (%)

2.61

One Month (%)

15.44

One Year (%)

8.39

YTD (%)

13.2

Invest wise with Expert advice

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Nifty Housing LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Asian Paints Ltd

2,558

2,564.7

2,500

5,22,900

Blue Star Ltd

1,879.3

1,896.9

1,867.4

2,69,071

Ambuja Cements Ltd

457.6

459.75

451

6,12,396

Grasim Industries Ltd

2,774.5

2,810

2,755.6

4,32,669

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

4,026.9

4,070

4,022.1

11,54,687

Shree Cement Ltd

25,560

25,720

25,455

4,484

Tata Power Company Ltd

439.05

440.8

434.8

29,16,332

Tata Steel Ltd

211.85

213.2

210.51

1,16,32,888

Voltas Ltd

1,493.3

1,493.8

1,455

5,10,348

State Bank of India

1,103

1,117.85

1,100.1

69,57,024

Steel Authority of India Ltd

176

178.46

174.76

1,31,67,107

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

378.15

382.8

377.8

48,28,526

Havells India Ltd

1,329.4

1,339.4

1,326

3,65,293

Federal Bank Ltd

296.95

298.4

295

23,96,116

LIC Housing Finance Ltd

560.9

568.55

556.25

9,20,285

KEI Industries Ltd

4,918

4,924.3

4,803.5

1,43,958

JSW Steel Ltd

1,260

1,286.6

1,259.9

12,95,373

HDFC Bank Ltd

803.1

813.05

801.5

1,35,60,355

ICICI Bank Ltd

1,369.7

1,380.1

1,365

72,59,747

Bank of Baroda

282.95

285.1

281.36

37,63,679

Canara Bank

145.85

146.89

143.13

1,26,04,212

Union Bank of India

196.45

197

190.4

1,17,66,902

IndusInd Bank Ltd

869.45

870.85

851

9,45,007

Axis Bank Ltd

1,386

1,390.6

1,366

21,57,449

Indian Bank

927.6

933.85

921.05

9,51,487

Phoenix Mills Ltd

1,819

1,819.5

1,800

73,677

DLF Ltd

614.3

614.8

605.45

16,00,486

Punjab National Bank

114.94

115.6

113.35

1,20,76,414

NTPC Ltd

406

406.25

393.2

91,59,530

NHPC Ltd

82.55

83.5

82.35

58,77,648

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

1,421

1,422

1,401.5

2,45,424

Godrej Properties Ltd

1,826.7

1,828.9

1,795.6

5,05,991

J K Cements Ltd

5,982.5

6,011

5,879.5

35,499

Adani Power Ltd

212.18

214.84

203.3

7,36,43,405

Torrent Power Ltd

1,650

1,661.8

1,616

4,87,991

Petronet LNG Ltd

279.64

280.57

275.88

5,96,303

Jindal Steel Ltd

1,286

1,298.4

1,282.2

7,17,363

Jindal Stainless Ltd

789.45

793.45

784

2,85,858

UltraTech Cement Ltd

12,090

12,120

12,001

95,649

Yes Bank Ltd

20.02

20.08

19.67

5,97,05,101

Polycab India Ltd

8,056

8,064

7,897

2,46,091

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

302.5

303.88

297

39,06,709

JSW Energy Ltd

557.05

560

540

18,97,076

Lodha Developers Ltd

888.55

891.95

872.55

15,46,166

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

11,292

11,355

11,215.5

2,79,542

Oberoi Realty Ltd

1,742

1,751

1,715

2,78,046

IDFC First Bank Ltd

68.18

68.41

67.6

88,79,797

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd

258.51

260.01

257.1

9,49,122

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd

1,338.75

1,340

1,265.3

25,62,599

Adani Green Energy Ltd

1,178.8

1,186.85

1,148

23,62,208

Invest wise with Expert advice

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Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

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