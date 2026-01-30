₹12,125.6
(41.45)(0.34%)
22 Apr , 2026 | 12:24 PM
Open
₹12,064.15
Prev. Close
₹12,084.15
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹12,043.45
₹12,151.5
Performance
One Week (%)
2.61
One Month (%)
15.44
One Year (%)
8.39
YTD (%)
13.2
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Asian Paints Ltd
2,558
2,564.7
2,500
5,22,900
Blue Star Ltd
1,879.3
1,896.9
1,867.4
2,69,071
Ambuja Cements Ltd
457.6
459.75
451
6,12,396
Grasim Industries Ltd
2,774.5
2,810
2,755.6
4,32,669
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
4,026.9
4,070
4,022.1
11,54,687
Shree Cement Ltd
25,560
25,720
25,455
4,484
Tata Power Company Ltd
439.05
440.8
434.8
29,16,332
Tata Steel Ltd
211.85
213.2
210.51
1,16,32,888
Voltas Ltd
1,493.3
1,493.8
1,455
5,10,348
State Bank of India
1,103
1,117.85
1,100.1
69,57,024
Steel Authority of India Ltd
176
178.46
174.76
1,31,67,107
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
378.15
382.8
377.8
48,28,526
Havells India Ltd
1,329.4
1,339.4
1,326
3,65,293
Federal Bank Ltd
296.95
298.4
295
23,96,116
LIC Housing Finance Ltd
560.9
568.55
556.25
9,20,285
KEI Industries Ltd
4,918
4,924.3
4,803.5
1,43,958
JSW Steel Ltd
1,260
1,286.6
1,259.9
12,95,373
HDFC Bank Ltd
803.1
813.05
801.5
1,35,60,355
ICICI Bank Ltd
1,369.7
1,380.1
1,365
72,59,747
Bank of Baroda
282.95
285.1
281.36
37,63,679
Canara Bank
145.85
146.89
143.13
1,26,04,212
Union Bank of India
196.45
197
190.4
1,17,66,902
IndusInd Bank Ltd
869.45
870.85
851
9,45,007
Axis Bank Ltd
1,386
1,390.6
1,366
21,57,449
Indian Bank
927.6
933.85
921.05
9,51,487
Phoenix Mills Ltd
1,819
1,819.5
1,800
73,677
DLF Ltd
614.3
614.8
605.45
16,00,486
Punjab National Bank
114.94
115.6
113.35
1,20,76,414
NTPC Ltd
406
406.25
393.2
91,59,530
NHPC Ltd
82.55
83.5
82.35
58,77,648
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
1,421
1,422
1,401.5
2,45,424
Godrej Properties Ltd
1,826.7
1,828.9
1,795.6
5,05,991
J K Cements Ltd
5,982.5
6,011
5,879.5
35,499
Adani Power Ltd
212.18
214.84
203.3
7,36,43,405
Torrent Power Ltd
1,650
1,661.8
1,616
4,87,991
Petronet LNG Ltd
279.64
280.57
275.88
5,96,303
Jindal Steel Ltd
1,286
1,298.4
1,282.2
7,17,363
Jindal Stainless Ltd
789.45
793.45
784
2,85,858
UltraTech Cement Ltd
12,090
12,120
12,001
95,649
Yes Bank Ltd
20.02
20.08
19.67
5,97,05,101
Polycab India Ltd
8,056
8,064
7,897
2,46,091
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
302.5
303.88
297
39,06,709
JSW Energy Ltd
557.05
560
540
18,97,076
Lodha Developers Ltd
888.55
891.95
872.55
15,46,166
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
11,292
11,355
11,215.5
2,79,542
Oberoi Realty Ltd
1,742
1,751
1,715
2,78,046
IDFC First Bank Ltd
68.18
68.41
67.6
88,79,797
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd
258.51
260.01
257.1
9,49,122
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd
1,338.75
1,340
1,265.3
25,62,599
Adani Green Energy Ltd
1,178.8
1,186.85
1,148
23,62,208
Invest wise with Expert advice
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC Limited, Dabur India, Swiggy Limited, etc.
30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Lodha Developers, Shilpa Medicare, etc.
29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Life Insurance Corporation, etc.
28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM
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