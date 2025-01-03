₹398.02
(-3.02)(-0.75%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM
Open
₹401.79
Prev. Close
₹401.04
Market Cap.
₹1,52,64,799.68
Div Yield
1.06
PE
22.56
PB
22.56
₹397.49
₹401.79
Performance
One Week (%)
1.6
One Month (%)
-0.6
One Year (%)
13.12
YTD (%)
9.86
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Ashok Leyland Ltd
234
237.25
232.45
2,48,467
Asian Paints Ltd
2,334.25
2,362.7
2,322.95
90,892
Britannia Industries Ltd
4,835.3
4,858.95
4,787.9
9,667
Cipla Ltd
1,509
1,540.5
1,505.75
31,276
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
2,819.85
2,834.4
2,784
9,664
Eicher Motors Ltd
5,300
5,386.55
5,270.85
19,672
Grasim Industries Ltd
2,516.9
2,552.8
2,503
4,346
Hero MotoCorp Ltd
4,242.95
4,277.85
4,159.9
41,152
Hindalco Industries Ltd
591.1
602.35
590.1
1,28,878
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
2,405.5
2,415
2,364.35
1,54,767
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
872.7
879.7
868.15
38,734
Cummins India Ltd
3,224.1
3,299.35
3,200.3
8,965
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
3,187.25
3,237.6
3,177.05
1,31,128
Reliance Industries Ltd
1,251.35
1,262.3
1,235.6
5,02,881
Vedanta Ltd
457.9
465.3
449.1
6,66,144
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
938.4
942
926.8
1,56,341
Tata Motors Ltd
790.4
800.5
761.9
13,51,400
Tata Steel Ltd
138.3
139.7
137.75
8,60,441
Wipro Ltd
294.45
303.6
294
6,58,326
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
7,331
7,422.4
7,277.8
4,256
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
1,352.75
1,378.8
1,347.4
28,308
Titan Company Ltd
3,449.2
3,481
3,378.2
1,17,339
State Bank of India
793.5
809.7
792.25
3,87,696
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
296.35
299.2
294.45
2,05,277
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
1,839.15
1,848.7
1,816.75
57,700
P I Industries Ltd
3,675
3,744.55
3,627.6
15,326
Infosys Ltd
1,940.1
1,957.45
1,922.2
2,05,298
Lupin Ltd
2,365.25
2,396
2,347
37,438
Havells India Ltd
1,689.5
1,727.1
1,689.5
50,639
Dabur India Ltd
525.05
529.1
514.2
1,01,401
Federal Bank Ltd
205.45
207.05
204.7
94,232
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
1,848.5
1,885
1,844
61,463
JSW Steel Ltd
912.2
924.8
911.8
1,01,475
HDFC Bank Ltd
1,749.3
1,794.8
1,746.3
4,02,703
ICICI Bank Ltd
1,266.75
1,290.55
1,262.45
3,63,566
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
316.15
317.95
313.7
3,07,453
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
11,910.95
12,046.55
11,796.9
15,842
IndusInd Bank Ltd
998.1
1,025
991
2,67,534
Axis Bank Ltd
1,084.2
1,093.4
1,080
2,18,175
DLF Ltd
828.6
839
824.45
29,188
United Spirits Ltd
1,681.3
1,700
1,666.75
7,745
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
138.2
139.8
137.1
4,07,199
GAIL (India) Ltd
191.15
193.75
189.75
10,31,702
Marico Ltd
660.45
663.05
647.55
58,149
Bharti Airtel Ltd
1,594
1,615
1,594
1,64,310
Tech Mahindra Ltd
1,689.1
1,729.8
1,682.1
1,11,923
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
1,113.65
1,121.2
1,090.6
99,273
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
623.75
624
615.7
54,312
UltraTech Cement Ltd
11,749.9
11,858.15
11,713.15
5,877
Yes Bank Ltd
19.96
20.18
19.6
1,26,08,439
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
1,697
1,720.1
1,690.75
1,31,618
Interglobe Aviation Ltd
4,457.85
4,539.75
4,440.2
10,657
IDFC First Bank Ltd
65.18
65.8
64.2
13,80,502
Zomato Ltd
272.7
285.65
271.7
25,22,010
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
