BSE Quality Index

BSE Quality SHARE PRICE

1,829.99

(-1.18)negative-bottom arrow(-0.06%)

03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM

Open

1,836.35

Prev. Close

1,831.17

Market Cap.

65,08,071.96

Div Yield

1.95

PE

24.7

PB

24.7

1,826.22

1,836.7

Performance

One Week (%)

2.12

One Month (%)

-0.45

One Year (%)

16.55

YTD (%)

7.63

BSE Quality LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Asian Paints Ltd

2,334.25

2,362.7

2,322.95

90,892

Bayer CropScience Ltd

5,638.45

5,683.95

5,593.1

340

Abbott India Ltd

29,432

30,029.1

29,384

170

Britannia Industries Ltd

4,835.3

4,858.95

4,787.9

9,667

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd

2,819.85

2,834.4

2,784

9,664

Nestle India Ltd

2,232.55

2,238.5

2,199.5

36,932

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd

2,241.8

2,249.05

2,219

2,488

Gillette India Ltd

9,891.8

9,945.6

9,759.2

492

Castrol India Ltd

202.25

205.3

201.55

2,19,918

ITC Ltd

482

490.95

480

11,05,669

Trent Ltd

7,306.6

7,490

7,279.25

21,297

Tata Motors Ltd

790.4

800.5

761.9

13,51,400

Honeywell Automation India Ltd

43,127.9

43,665

42,613.35

278

3M India Ltd

30,516.5

31,212.05

30,516.5

103

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

296.35

299.2

294.45

2,05,277

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

469

472.5

451.05

1,99,174

Infosys Ltd

1,940.1

1,957.45

1,922.2

2,05,298

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

3,402.9

3,460

3,377.7

3,378

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

4,099.25

4,180.05

4,091

1,61,331

HCL Technologies Ltd

1,947.25

1,991.95

1,942.2

1,64,120

Emami Ltd

614.45

618.35

601.85

21,871

Coal India Ltd

393.9

399.2

389.5

4,35,081

Page Industries Ltd

47,759.35

48,576

47,759.35

128

Marico Ltd

660.45

663.05

647.55

58,149

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

2,236.7

2,297.1

2,228.7

76,778

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd

12,401

12,793.3

12,401

2,951

Adani Power Ltd

520.5

532

517.95

2,09,314

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd

796.05

804.45

791.05

95,288

Bajaj Auto Ltd

8,967

9,105.65

8,950

5,796

L&T Technology Services Ltd

4,788.75

4,875

4,760.85

7,096

Top NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Share Price

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Share Price

