₹1,829.99
(-1.18)(-0.06%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM
Open
₹1,836.35
Prev. Close
₹1,831.17
Market Cap.
₹65,08,071.96
Div Yield
1.95
PE
24.7
PB
24.7
₹1,826.22
₹1,836.7
Performance
One Week (%)
2.12
One Month (%)
-0.45
One Year (%)
16.55
YTD (%)
7.63
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Asian Paints Ltd
2,334.25
2,362.7
2,322.95
90,892
Bayer CropScience Ltd
5,638.45
5,683.95
5,593.1
340
Abbott India Ltd
29,432
30,029.1
29,384
170
Britannia Industries Ltd
4,835.3
4,858.95
4,787.9
9,667
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
2,819.85
2,834.4
2,784
9,664
Nestle India Ltd
2,232.55
2,238.5
2,199.5
36,932
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd
2,241.8
2,249.05
2,219
2,488
Gillette India Ltd
9,891.8
9,945.6
9,759.2
492
Castrol India Ltd
202.25
205.3
201.55
2,19,918
ITC Ltd
482
490.95
480
11,05,669
Trent Ltd
7,306.6
7,490
7,279.25
21,297
Tata Motors Ltd
790.4
800.5
761.9
13,51,400
Honeywell Automation India Ltd
43,127.9
43,665
42,613.35
278
3M India Ltd
30,516.5
31,212.05
30,516.5
103
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
296.35
299.2
294.45
2,05,277
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
469
472.5
451.05
1,99,174
Infosys Ltd
1,940.1
1,957.45
1,922.2
2,05,298
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
3,402.9
3,460
3,377.7
3,378
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
4,099.25
4,180.05
4,091
1,61,331
HCL Technologies Ltd
1,947.25
1,991.95
1,942.2
1,64,120
Emami Ltd
614.45
618.35
601.85
21,871
Coal India Ltd
393.9
399.2
389.5
4,35,081
Page Industries Ltd
47,759.35
48,576
47,759.35
128
Marico Ltd
660.45
663.05
647.55
58,149
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
2,236.7
2,297.1
2,228.7
76,778
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd
12,401
12,793.3
12,401
2,951
Adani Power Ltd
520.5
532
517.95
2,09,314
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd
796.05
804.45
791.05
95,288
Bajaj Auto Ltd
8,967
9,105.65
8,950
5,796
L&T Technology Services Ltd
4,788.75
4,875
4,760.85
7,096
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
